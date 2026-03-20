5 Bakery Desserts To Always Buy At Costco, And 2 To Avoid

Costco is known for a lot of different things, and one of them is the wide selection of drool-worthy desserts. You can find sweet treats in the frozen section at Costco and its pantry aisles, and, of course, there are the legendary customizable cakes. However, if you want a fresh dessert and don't have time to pre-order a cake, the bakery section has everything you need and more. From cookies to smaller cakes to strudel and beyond, there's something to match anyone's tastes. So much so that it can make selecting a bakery dessert somewhat challenging. I mean, are they all as good as they look? If so, how will you ever choose? Well, I'm gonna make things easier for you.

In an effort to find out whether or not all of Costco's bakery desserts are worth your hard-earned cash, I tried some of the most popular offerings. While most of them were pretty yummy, a couple didn't meet my expectations regarding quality and overall taste. A deep dive into my methodology can be found at the end, but there will be time for that later. For now, let's find out what we all want to know ... Which Costco bakery desserts should you buy, and which ones should you avoid?