I Tried And Ranked Turkey Sub Sandwiches From 9 Chains

It was a sad decision to rank a Jersey Mike's sandwich dead last, especially since the chain had done well in my other reviews. Its Famous Philly ranked first place in my review of chain restaurant cheesesteaks, and its BLT also snagged the top spot in my chain restaurant BLT ranking. And while Jersey Mike's Turkey and Provolone Sub looked the part of a lip-smacking lunch (take a gander at that gorgeous cross-cut section!), it was the least enjoyable to eat and had some of the worst components.

It was hard to ignore the obvious heft upon initial inspection, supposedly a good value for the price. But bigger isn't always better. The main issue was one of extreme excess. The deli-style meat slices were too thick and slimy. The heavy-handed sprinkle of dried oregano overpowered everything with its potpourri-esque scent and unexpected bitterness. And there were far too many slices of provolone cheese.

Worst of all? The oil and red wine vinegar turned everything into a wet, soppy disaster with a weirdly sour tang. The lettuce and tomatoes turned soggy, while the cheese and meat became even slimier. All of that slop weighed down the bottom half of the soft white bread, which was already suffering from absorbing most of the liquid. After a short period of time — a 15-minute drive from shop to home — the sandwich succumbed to its Wicked-Witch-of-the-West wounds and disintegrated into a flimsy heap.