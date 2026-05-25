8 Chain Restaurant BLTs Ranked Worst To Best

Sitting at a bar the other day among a chatty group of imbibers, I decided to have some fun with them. I asked a seemingly simple question to all present company: What makes a perfect BLT? The ensuing arguments were varied, mixed, and incredibly heated, with some people arguing the sandwich would be useless without a ripe, juicy, and well-seasoned tomato, while others believed a thoughtful slathering of mayo or a generous layer of crunchy lettuce was key. It was also said that good bread is the most important component, whereas others thought high-quality bacon (and a lot of it) was an absolute necessity.

Clearly, there really isn't one singular component in a BLT carrying the success of the sandwich, at least not one the general public can agree upon universally. Whatever components are chosen for the assembly, the main goal is that they should work harmoniously together to make a tasty sandwich that makes sense. While a BLT offers a cheat sheet in the name itself for at least the bare minimum requirements, there are so many interpretations that can include and go beyond bacon, lettuce, and tomato. And among those options, I tried eight of them. Chewing my way through old-school classics, hearty breakfast sandwiches, and deli-style stacks, read on for how I tasted and ranked the following chain restaurant BLTs.