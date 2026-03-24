Don't Toss That Dry Chicken. Here Are 5 Ways To Repurpose It
Whether you let your chicken cook for too long in the slow cooker, had the heat too high on the stove, or simply left it in the oven too long, dry poultry isn't exactly palatable. The texture can range from stringy to sawdust; no matter how you slice it (literally), it's not good. Thankfully, you don't have to toss it in the trash; there are a few simple ways you can put dried-out chicken to good use, and no one's tastebuds (including yours) will be the wiser.
Rehydrating your chicken is key. There are a variety of flavorful ways to get the job done right, from dips and soups to sandwiches. You can certainly make any of the items below with non-dried-out chicken as well. If you thought dry, lifeless chicken was done for, let us prove you wrong.
Spice it up by making Buffalo chicken dip
Whether you like it super-spicy or more on the mild side, there are a ton of ways to make Buffalo chicken dip. All of them are perfect for making good use of chicken that spent a little too much time cooking. As your chicken sits in the hot sauce and cream cheese, it soaks up moisture and flavor. Whether you go with ranch or blue cheese (team blue cheese here), spicy, creamy, and salty in the best way, Buffalo chicken dip is a great fit for a crowd, or for whipping up as an empanada filling for a weeknight dinner.
If you find your Buffalo chicken dip is on the dry side before you pop it in the oven or slow cooker, add a little more liquid, especially if you plan on scooping it up with chips once its done cooking. Pour a little broth or stock into the mix to thin it out a bit before you heat it up. This can add some rich flavor while also bringing the chicken back to life, and it makes your chips less likely to break as you scoop up one bite of goodness after another.
Give new life to dried-out chicken by making chicken salad
Let's be clear: We're talking about the mayo-heavy stuff you put on a delicious, hearty roll, not a bowl of lettuce topped with chicken — the latter certainly has its place, but it's not in this article. You can go with a standard chicken salad recipe here; your chicken should quickly improve in flavor and texture as soon as it's hit with a heavy helping of mayo. That said, there are a few fun twists you can put on your chicken salad to take it to the next level.
In the mood for a dash of sweetness? Crack open a can of fruit cocktail (yes, the old-school stuff your mom used to serve); it gives chicken salad a sweet, fruity flavor boost that's surprising in the best way. If you're in the mood for something more savory, try adding tarragon and a sprinkle of toasted almonds. No matter what chicken salad recipe you use, be sure to follow culinary maven Julia Child's chicken salad tip to avoid blandness and bring the flavor: let the chicken sit in the seasonings for a bit (she recommends about 20 minutes) before you hit the mix with the mayo. This lets the flavors fully develop, which can be especially helpful if you're dealing with a pile of flavorless, dried-out poultry.
Barbecue chicken sandwiches can take once-dry chicken to new heights
There's not much barbecue sauce can't fix, and that includes dried-out chicken. The liquid in barbecue sauce helps rehydrate chicken, and the spices and sweetness help bring some flavor to it. If you're in a rush, store-bought barbecue sauce works perfectly fine (Trager 'Que classic barbecue sauce is fantastic if you're looking for the best barbecue sauce you can buy at the grocery store). If you really want to get fancy with it, try making the barbecue sauce yourself. You can control the level of sweetness by adjusting the amount of brown sugar, and you have a ton of options if you'd like to spice it up. Top it off with coleslaw, pickles, or diced red onion to create a crunchy textural contrast.
If you're making barbecue chicken sandwiches for a crowd, consider starting with a package of Hawaiian sweet rolls (FYI: Aldi's store-brand dupe of King's Hawaiian is just as good and half the price). Slice the entire stuck-together rectangle of rolls in half, load them up with barbecue sauce-smothered chicken, add your favorite toppings, and you've got super-easy pull-apart sliders ready to serve at a party.
Use up dried-out chicken (and other odds and ends) in chicken tortilla soup
Spicy, veggie-loaded, and totally customizable, chicken tortilla soup can help you make the most of dried-out chicken. No one should be able to tell that your chicken was ever lacking once it's spent some time simmering in well-seasoned broth. Add your chicken to the mix early, as soon as you add broth to the veggies. This gives the chicken plenty of time to rehydrate, all while absorbing the spicy flavors of the broth and breaking down into tender, juicy bites.
If you've got a ton of dried-out chicken to use up (and vegetables, beans, tortillas, taco seasoning, or anything else that's Mexican food-adjacent), you're in luck. Toss what you have on hand into the soup with your too-dry chicken, and you get a uniquely delicious mix. Chicken tortilla soup also freezes well, so you can make a big pot, pop leftovers into the freezer, and enjoy more of your no-longer-dried-out chicken down the line. If you're using plastic storage bags to freeze soup (smart move), be sure to place each bag into a glass before ladling in the soup to take the mess out of leftovers.
Make great use of not-so-moist leftover chicken by making enchiladas
Having a bit of dried-out chicken on hand is the perfect excuse for whipping up a batch of homemade enchiladas (as if you needed an excuse). The cheese and beans can help hide the dryness of the chicken. If you still don't have the consistency you want, you can try adding a bit of cream cheese to the filling to add some moisture and a bit of tang.
The enchilada sauce also helps offset any lasting dryness. If your chicken mix is especially dry, try adding a little bit of enchilada sauce (in addition to what you pour on top of the enchiladas). This can help add a little bit more liquid and flavor to your filling, making it less noticeable that your chicken is on the drier side. If you're short on enchilada sauce, you can try adding in some salsa or pico de gallo to boost the moisture content of the dish.