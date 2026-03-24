Don't Toss That Dry Chicken. Here Are 5 Ways To Repurpose It

Whether you let your chicken cook for too long in the slow cooker, had the heat too high on the stove, or simply left it in the oven too long, dry poultry isn't exactly palatable. The texture can range from stringy to sawdust; no matter how you slice it (literally), it's not good. Thankfully, you don't have to toss it in the trash; there are a few simple ways you can put dried-out chicken to good use, and no one's tastebuds (including yours) will be the wiser.

Rehydrating your chicken is key. There are a variety of flavorful ways to get the job done right, from dips and soups to sandwiches. You can certainly make any of the items below with non-dried-out chicken as well. If you thought dry, lifeless chicken was done for, let us prove you wrong.