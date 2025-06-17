How To Pickle Banana Peppers For A Tasty Sandwich Topping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oftentimes, even a no-frills sandwich is delightful. However, just add on a single unique condiment between the two slices of bread, and the creation gets taken up a notch. There are many delectable flavor options to choose from, but few offer a complex palate quite like pickled banana peppers.

Delightfully acidic, pleasantly sweet, and with a measured dash of heat, they hit several major flavor notes, all without overwhelming your sandwich creation. And while you could certainly purchase a jar of Vlasic Deli-Style Mild Banana Peppers online or at the grocery store, there's merit to crafting a large batch at home. The pepper preparation involves a few components, is easy to scale, and will last in the fridge for several months.

In the most stripped-down form, you only need sugar, salt, vinegar, and some water — as well as the peppers, of course. Mix together the seasonings and liquids, boiling in a saucepan to combine. Work in banana pepper slices, then cool the mixture. From here, you simply need to transfer to a sterilized jar, and you'll have a delicious pickled banana pepper topping at your disposal. The pickling works to preserve the fruit's essence and texture, while extending their shelf-life to whenever you're making a sandwich.