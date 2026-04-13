I Tried 7 Chain Restaurant Meatball Subs And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Meatballs have always been part of the savory core of my Italian-American upbringing. Growing up, my brothers and I would be elbow deep mixing a big bowl filled with ground beef and pork, milk-soaked bread, and eggs in the morning, then run off to play with friends in the afternoon still smelling like raw garlic and dried Italian herb seasoning mix. We'd cook those meaty mounds of joy for weeknight spaghetti dinners, crumble them to layer in lasagna, and use leftovers for meatball subs.

For any Italian bambina/o who grows up, moves out, and lives a busy working-adult life, those homemade meals become a rarity. It's more difficult now than ever to sit down at the table and enjoy a homemade hoagie piled high with meatballs, a humble marinara sauce, and lots of cheese. That's why dining out is a real godsend, and why buying a meatball sub is a completely acceptable option when your childhood home and those homemade meals are miles upon miles away.

While I'll always believe that nothing will be as good as mom's (she's probably reading this), it's at least fun to try and find the next best thing as a substitute. In this review, I tested and ranked meatball subs from different chain restaurants, exploring a range of spots outside a traditional sub shop by going to fast food joints, gas stations, and pizzerias, all of which have major credentials for delicious and inexpensive options.