Every Side At Wendy's, Ranked Worst To Best
There's no doubt that Wendy's is best known for its delicious burgers, such as its signature Baconator or highly popular Dave's Double, as well as its well-loved Frosty desserts. But you'd be remiss not to pair it with one of the options from the chain's rather wide variety of sides.
Unlike many other fast food restaurants that only provide a few basic accompaniments, like plain french fries, biscuits, or, if you're lucky, onion rings, Wendy's has 13 different choices. There's something for everyone, with fruit, multiple loaded baked potatoes, a couple types of fries, and some more protein-heavy alternatives, too. With so many variations to pick from, it can be tricky knowing which side you should order to complete your meal. That's exactly why we set out to try each and every one of them and ranked them based on their use of ingredients, flavor, texture, and value.
13. Plain Baked Potato
Anyone who often eats at Wendy's knows it serves a handful of baked potatoes, each consisting of different toppings. (Real fans may even remember the Broccoli and Cheese Baked Potato – one of the many discontinued Wendy's items we still think about.) But of the five varieties there are, the Plain Baked Potato is, well, the plainest.
There are a few key tips to keep in mind when making a baked potato, with two crucial ones being to season the skin with intent and not to skip the oil. Wendy's fails to accomplish either of these. While it's appreciated that the outer layer on the spud isn't soggy, there's no flavor – no salt, no pepper, no olive or canola oil, no nothing. And you can absolutely tell; the plain potato feels like it's in deep need of something to top it off. It does come with two small tubs of butter on the side that help, but that addition is nowhere near enough to raise the Plain Baked Potato's standing.
12. Cheese Baked Potato
Cheese makes everything better, right? Not by much, apparently, in the case of Wendy's Cheese Baked Potato, which adds cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheddar atop the starchy vegetable.
Upon first look, this option seems crazy loaded with cheese. And it is, but only the very top layer. The proportion of cheddar to potato is pretty off. Once you really get into the body of the spud with your fork, you'll quickly find that a majority of your bites will still be void of toppings. Then, the mouthfuls that do get some cheese in them aren't too improved, as the flavor is still generally mild.
To make matters worse, this baked potato is undeservedly more expensive than its plain counterpart by over a dollar. We suggest spending those extra pennies on any of the higher-ranking items on this list, especially the fries that are topped with the same ingredients, which we'll discuss later on.
11. Sour Cream and Chive Baked Potato
The Sour Cream and Chive Baked Potato is hardly a step up from either of the lower-ranked options. I'll give it points for having a plethora of its named ingredient, as the chives dot practically the entire potato. However, even with how generously provided they are, it's to no avail. They're so soft (likely from the steam and heat of the whole dish) that they do nothing for the texture, and the mild onion-like, fresh flavor the herb is typically known for is nowhere to be found.
Two packets of light sour cream come on the side, since I ordered this to-go. Aside from being a bit tangier than I'm used to, it's what you'd typically expect from the condiment. With nothing much to note about either of the core elements, you're left with a subpar baked potato that's just "meh" all around. Really, its largest saving grace that puts it above the Cheese Baked Potato is that it's only $3.09 as opposed to $4.59.
10. Apple Bites
No fast food chain menu is expected to be on par with what you might find in a dietician's meal plan, so it's always a welcome surprise to find something nutritious in the lineup. It hurts me, then, to put one of Wendy's healthiest available sides, the Apple Bites, so low on the list.
This menu item just fine overall, offering a mix of both mild red and tart green chopped apple slices in an adorable cup with graphics across the front. Their refreshing flavor is also great for breaking up the greasy, heavy feel of the menu's many other offerings.
It's just the value of this item that brings it down. While it's true that no price can be put on health, $2.19 honestly seems steep, given that a cup of these fruit pieces definitely doesn't add up to one apple. When a three-pound bag of apples costs just $3.19 at budget-friendly grocery stores like Aldi, it's hard not to feel like Wendy's fruit cup is bordering on highway robbery.
9. French Fries
The question of which fast food chain has the best french fries is a very heated debate that'll get you lots of different answers. You'll definitely hear Wendy's mentioned a good number of times, though many people are indifferent to or less fond of the establishment's version.
In my opinion, the plain fries fall just a bit below average. Depending on the batch — and even the individual fry — they can lean a little soggy and would benefit from more generous salt seasoning. They're also quite starchy, so having a drink on hand is almost a necessity. Without a few sips between bites, the fries tend to stick to the roof of your mouth and leave a heavy, dry feeling in your throat. Plus, when all is said and done, Wendy's offers three other types of french fries that are far more interesting.
8. Bacon Cheese Baked Potato
Wendy's is no doubt a bacon-heavy chain — perhaps more than any other. It labels itself as "home of the #1 bacon cheeseburger" and has more than one side that features the popular protein, including the Bacon Cheese Baked Potato.
Bacon has been scientifically proven to taste good with everything, and the cheese and potatoes here are no exception. The strips are a moderate size in this application (bigger than in any other bacon-centric side I tried), and they're delicious and smoky, with some pieces even having a bit of fat. However, the ratio of bacon to potato was again not optimal, meaning there simply wasn't enough of it to make a difference in a majority of my bites. The mouthfuls that did have it were notably better, though, and it also added a nice contrast to the soft texture of the fluffy potato and melted cheese. I just wish there was more of it to go around.
7. Cheese Fries
Cheese is liquid gold, instantly elevating everything it touches. And while a few of the previously discussed, lower-ranking items on this list include it as well, it's in the Cheese Fries that you start to feel how much of a difference the dairy product can make, even if just by a smidgen. This order takes the plain french fries that ranked at No. 9 and douses it in shredded cheddar cheese and cheddar cheese sauce, bumping the order up a couple spots to No. 7.
Wendy's cheese isn't particularly bold or distinctive, but that's exactly why it works — it appeals to a wide range of people and is a safe, reliable choice. Rather than being sharp, the cheese is mild and buttery, with a pleasantly smooth, melted texture. This is a solid choice for anyone wanting a straightforward side with no bells and whistles, though those who prefer more complexity may find it a bit one-dimensional. It's still pretty darn good, but the chain's remaining fry-focused menu items are even better.
6. Baconator Fries
We already know Wendy's is responsible for the world-famous Baconator, which is loved for its use of Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese. But if you'd like to experience the simple combination of ingredients sans beef patties, you could always opt for the Baconator Fries.
Set aside its powerhouse-sounding name, when it comes down to it, this order really just consists of fries topped off with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, and a random mixture of both bacon strips and bacon crumbles. I'd say how good it comes out ultimately depends on the time of day you go and how much care the team member puts into throwing it together, as there have been days my boyfriend and I have devoured them and left no crumbs, and then there are times like in this taste test when they were mediocre.
I may sound like a broken record by now, but the fries given to me on this particular day were not as generously covered in any of the aforementioned ingredients as they should have been. Even the spuds themselves, or at least the ones that weren't touched by bacon and cheese, felt unseasoned and too thick going down the hatch. On the other hand, the bites with more meat, as delectable as their flavor was, had a somewhat off-putting texture due to the slight chewiness and crumbliness of the bacon. For this reason, the Baconator Fries find themselves in the middle of the ranking — they may not have wowed this time around, but I can't discount the many past instances in which they were done right and successfully satisfied my cravings.
5. Chili & Cheese Baked Potato
At long last, Wendy's is getting its loaded spuds right with the Chili & Cheese Baked Potato. Spoiler alert, but really, anything containing the chain's fan-favorite chili is guaranteed to be among the better half of the offerings.
Here, you get a plethora of cheese, and underneath, with a bit of hunting and poking around with a fork, you'll find pinto beans, red kidney beans, and ground beef, too. Keeping on trend with the other items, this side could've done even better in the ranking if the chili components were provided more heavily. The snappy, slightly tough skin of the potato is also distracting, meaning — another spoiler alert — the version of this dish that uses fries rather than a whole spud makes for a better alternative.
But still, you'll finally have more bites with toppings than without, and the combination of the hot, savory meat and beans and the potato's soft, fluffy interior does wonders for both flavor and texture. This is one of the heartiest and most substantial sides you could order off the menu, too, making the $4.59 price tag worth it.
4. Spicy Chicken Nuggets
If any part of you was nervous to try out Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets, don't be. They are nearly just as much for everyone as its plain variety is.
Aside from their fiery reddish-orange hue, these nuggets don't exactly live up to the "spicy" part of their moniker. They're more so just heavily flecked with paprika and taste peppery rather than offering any real heat. That can definitely be disappointing to those expecting a strong kick, which is why I placed it lower than its original counterpart, but I still really enjoyed the noticeably spiced, enhanced profile they have. It's a flavor that'll shine through even if you dunk these nuggets in a condiment, like Wendy's Creamy Ranch or Honey BBQ. At the same time, it's tame enough for even those with lower spice tolerances.
3. Chicken Nuggets
Breaching the top three spots is Wendy's plain Chicken Nuggets. This variety is even more of a crowd-pleaser than the spicy version is, as it does away with the overtly spiced, strong peppery flavor without tasting bland or like it's missing something.
Each piece has a thin, crispy layer of golden-brown breading that encases a dense interior of all-white meat. The chicken here is somehow juicier and more tender than in the spicy nuggets, and it's a mouthfeel that both adults and children alike can appreciate. Taste-wise, even without that same abundance of paprika and other spices, people will enjoy a flavor that's more traditional and can be transformed by whatever sauce you pair it with. So, besides the fact that you can only order them in a carton of four or six pieces, there's really nothing to dislike about these chicken nuggets.
2. Chili
For the most comforting item on the menu, look no further than the chili. A cup comes out to $3.59, which feels justified with its absolute abundance of ingredients, including tomatoes, ground beef, peppers, pinto beans, and red kidney beans. Each and every bite is loaded, and I could go on eating it forever.
The chili is classified as a side, but an order of this and this alone could truly warrant a visit to the restaurant. It's meaty, savory, hearty, and filling enough for a light lunch, especially if you choose to eat it with the packets of crackers it comes along with (which add a nice crunch, by the way). At the same time, this chili will transform anything you choose to pour it on, be it the plain fries or baked potato. You could even try out one of the many ways to upgrade Wendy's chili, such as by adding croutons or rice, though it certainly doesn't need it. However you choose to enjoy it, though, there's no going wrong with this one.
1. Chili Cheese Fries
For our top-ranked side at Wendy's, we have the Chili Cheese Fries. It's actually an understatement to say that this side blew every other offering out of the water. The best I can say is: Trust me when I tell you I'll be ordering it as my main meal during future visits. And it comes in a decently hefty tray for $4.59? Yep, there's no question about it.
The best part about the Chili Cheese Fries is that aside from just a few fries on the side, practically all of it is covered in toppings. Even once you get through that top layer, the fries below still have plenty of melted, stringy cheese and meat. The beefy flavor of the protein especially reaches every part of the dish, enriching the potatoes with a deeply savory, slightly smoky essence. It's an addicting and satiating combination, and it honestly took a lot of self-control not to finish off the whole to-go container in one sitting.
Methodology
For this ranking, I ordered every side listed on Wendy's menu. And when it came time to taste-test them all, I grouped similar items together and sampled them one after the other. For example, all of the chain's baked potatoes were eaten before moving on to the several varieties of fries. I also made sure to try the chicken nuggets back-to-back. Eating them in this order allowed me to better see whether the addition of any particular ingredient made a noticeable difference as well as what combination of elements worked best.
Aside from flavor and which ingredients were used, I also considered texture and the dish's overall complexity, ranking those that were more monotonous lower on the list. Lastly, I took note of the sides' overall value, favoring those that seemed more worth their price (whether in terms of amount or how enjoyable they were overall).