Every Side At Wendy's, Ranked Worst To Best

We already know Wendy's is responsible for the world-famous Baconator, which is loved for its use of Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese. But if you'd like to experience the simple combination of ingredients sans beef patties, you could always opt for the Baconator Fries.

Set aside its powerhouse-sounding name, when it comes down to it, this order really just consists of fries topped off with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, and a random mixture of both bacon strips and bacon crumbles. I'd say how good it comes out ultimately depends on the time of day you go and how much care the team member puts into throwing it together, as there have been days my boyfriend and I have devoured them and left no crumbs, and then there are times like in this taste test when they were mediocre.

I may sound like a broken record by now, but the fries given to me on this particular day were not as generously covered in any of the aforementioned ingredients as they should have been. Even the spuds themselves, or at least the ones that weren't touched by bacon and cheese, felt unseasoned and too thick going down the hatch. On the other hand, the bites with more meat, as delectable as their flavor was, had a somewhat off-putting texture due to the slight chewiness and crumbliness of the bacon. For this reason, the Baconator Fries find themselves in the middle of the ranking — they may not have wowed this time around, but I can't discount the many past instances in which they were done right and successfully satisfied my cravings.