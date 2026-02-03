10 Genius Tips For Making The Absolute Best Baked Potato Of Your Life

Baked potatoes are easily the most high-brow, low-brow side dish ever created. You'll find them on the menu at fancy steakhouses, paired with expensive cuts and à la carte sides, and sold at affordable, family-friendly favorite chain restaurants, often loaded with timeless toppings like bacon, chives, and sour cream. Their presence isn't exclusive to restaurants either; you'll find them served at football tailgates and upscale dinner parties alike.

Despite the versatility of this popular and ubiquitous side, baked potatoes are surprisingly easy to get wrong, which is kind of odd, seeing as the only real instruction is to bake the potato. However, there are many other hidden or unobserved steps in the process that will ensure your potato comes out crispy on the outside and soft and flavorful on the inside. That's exactly why we called in the big guns, cookbook author Lisa Steele and celebrity chef Robert Irvine, to uncover the makings of great baked potatoes. Not only did they share their professional insight on the potential pitfalls of baking potatoes at home, but they also have some ideas for upgrading their flavor and turning them into the main event, no matter where or how you're serving them.