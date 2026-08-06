For The Crispiest Fried Chicken, Don't Skip These 10 Tips And Tricks

There are plenty of ways to get your chicken even crispier, and they may only require a one-ingredient addition. Cornstarch is the chef-approved ingredient that many of our experts highlight. "Cornstarch pulls liquid from the skin and prevents the crust from becoming soggy," says sous chef Tara Mayfield. Chef Brian Lewis agrees. "Cornstarch adds to the crispiness, as there is no gluten in cornstarch and this allows the cornstarch to absorb moisture and creates a barrier between the chicken meat and the oil, preventing oil absorption to the meat," he says. Aside from helping promote crispiness, cornstarch can actually improve the texture of your breading too. "Cornstarch limits gluten development and creates a lighter, crispier coating," says David Schaumburger.

The exact amount of cornstarch you need to add to your recipe varies, as some folks use a 50/50 ratio of cornstarch to all-purpose flour, while others recommend adding as little as a tablespoon to the flour. Grant Morgan uses 20 to 30% cornstarch in his seasoned flour mix. So, if it's your first time, you may want to follow a recipe to determine how much starch you need.

It's important to note that cornstarch is not the only crisping ingredient you can use. Schaumburger, for one, recommends using rice flour in tandem with the cornstarch for extra-crispy chicken. "A blend of flour and cornstarch or rice flour often delivers the best balance of color, crunch, and adhesion," he says, pointing to rice flour's ability to retain crunchiness for longer. Lewis uses both cornstarch and rice flour, but also adds potato starch to create a crispy, gluten-free dredge.