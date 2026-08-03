The Southern Technique For Perfect Potato Salad Every Time

Creamy, sweet, smooth, and addictive, Southern potato salad is practically an art form unto itself. And, to harness the nuances of this Southern favorite, Chowhound spoke exclusively with not one, but two experts who know more than a thing or two about making this potluck staple. Ebony Robinson is a born and bred Southerner who learned about Southern cooking from her mother and grandmother, and specializes in Southern comfort food and entertaining. Brian Theis grew up in Texas and is a recipe developer, cookbook author, and chef at the International Culinary Center in New York. Both emphasized the importance of choosing the right potato, cooking it properly, and including essential ingredients like hard-boiled egg.

Fluffy Yukon Gold potatoes make a fantastic base for Southern potato salad, and Robinson recommends cooking them in chicken broth or water infused with bouillon to impart flavor before you even add other ingredients. Theis speaks to the importance of cooking time, adding, "The boiled potato cubes in a Southern salad are frequently cooked longer and slightly mashed to add their trademark creamy texture." And Robinson shares a way to keep your salad from becoming watery: "Another trick I've learned over the years is to steam my potatoes after cooking to remove any excess moisture before mixing."