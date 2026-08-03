The Southern Technique For Perfect Potato Salad Every Time
Creamy, sweet, smooth, and addictive, Southern potato salad is practically an art form unto itself. And, to harness the nuances of this Southern favorite, Chowhound spoke exclusively with not one, but two experts who know more than a thing or two about making this potluck staple. Ebony Robinson is a born and bred Southerner who learned about Southern cooking from her mother and grandmother, and specializes in Southern comfort food and entertaining. Brian Theis grew up in Texas and is a recipe developer, cookbook author, and chef at the International Culinary Center in New York. Both emphasized the importance of choosing the right potato, cooking it properly, and including essential ingredients like hard-boiled egg.
Fluffy Yukon Gold potatoes make a fantastic base for Southern potato salad, and Robinson recommends cooking them in chicken broth or water infused with bouillon to impart flavor before you even add other ingredients. Theis speaks to the importance of cooking time, adding, "The boiled potato cubes in a Southern salad are frequently cooked longer and slightly mashed to add their trademark creamy texture." And Robinson shares a way to keep your salad from becoming watery: "Another trick I've learned over the years is to steam my potatoes after cooking to remove any excess moisture before mixing."
Beyond the potatoes
Once you've got the potato element squared away, the dressing is a huge part of what makes a potato salad Southern, and a fairly thick mayonnaise-based dressing is the order of the day. Many chefs in the South favor Duke's mayonnaise, but you can also use your favorite mayonnaise brand to anchor the show. From there, both Ebony Robinson and Brian Theis explain that adding hard boiled eggs and having a sweet finish are critical to a Southern potato salad. Theis suggests adding a teaspoon of sugar, while Robinson has a fondness for honey mustard. Both chefs also incorporate pickle relish and onion, and Robinson stands firm on finishing with paprika, claiming, "Seeing a potato salad at a Southern cookout without paprika almost feels like the salad is unfinished."
The way you assemble your potato salad is also key to achieving the ideal Southern potato salad texture. You can use this step-by-step guide for reference. Theis recommends using a light hand and preparing the salad in advance. "After a slight mash of some of the potato, fold the other ingredients in and combine," he says. "The perfect taste is achieved by refrigerating overnight before serving. This is a 'day before' recipe in order to achieve maximum flavor." One thing is for sure, you should be able to taste the love, care, and mayo-forward coating lavished on the buttery potatoes in each and every bite of any self-respecting Southern potato salad.