A True Old-Fashioned Potato Salad Always Includes This Ingredient

For such a well-loved recipe, potato salad is one of those dishes that seems to spark a fair bit of debate ... for one, should it even be called a salad at all? And then there's the whole issue of ingredients: Should the potatoes be crispy or soft? Should we be adding bacon or not? Amongst all of this, however, there is one ingredient that consistently appears in a classic, old-school American potato salad recipes with no contention. Of course, we're talking about hard-boiled eggs.

Take a look through almost any old-fashioned potato salad recipe, including our own, and you'll find chopped boiled eggs mixed in with the potatoes. And there's a good reason for their inclusion in potato salad — hard boiled-eggs are great at adding something extra that doesn't overpower the rest of the salad's taste. Even when fully cooked, the yolk can easily blend into the dressing while the egg white has a similar firmness to the boiled potatoes. And egg just works really well with the rest of the ingredients, too — elements like mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, onion, and celery all complement the taste of boiled egg perfectly, while still letting the potatoes remain the rightful star of the show. They also add some protein to an otherwise carb-heavy meal.