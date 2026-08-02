We Tried And Ranked 9 Popular Veggie Burgers For Grilling This Summer
Whether you follow a plant-based diet or not, veggie burgers (which have been around for longer than you may know) are a summer grilling delight. At least they can be if you pick the right ones. Conversely, some products are not anything to write home about (imitation meat burgers, I'm looking at you). To help you and me both sort out which is which, I tried and ranked a handful of popular veggie burgers perfect for grilling this summer. FYI: I stuck to vegetable and grain-forward options, so you won't find any unappealing fake meat burgers among the bunch. I mean, do vegetarians even like that stuff? I sure as heck don't. Regardless, veggie burgers have a lot to offer when you stick to real ingredients.
As for my ranking criteria, I chose to focus on texture, perceived quality, a burger's ability to stay intact on the grill, overall flavor, and how well it would complement various toppings. More on my methodology can be found at the end, but we'll get to that after we find out which veggie burger reigned supreme. So without further ado, let's get to the drool-worthy results so you can hone in on the best of the best moving forward. Spoiler alert: None of the products I tried were bad, per se, but some sure were tastier than others.
9. Dr. Praeger's Crunchy Cauliflower Veggie Burger
The worst product I tried was Dr. Praeger's Crunchy Cauliflower Veggie Burger. Here's the thing, though: It really wasn't bad. It just paled in comparison to the options coming up. Now that we have that out of the way, the Crunchy Cauliflower Veggie Burger was pretty tasty. It boasted lots of cauliflower flavor, as the name suggests, and it also featured several other veggies and grains, like quinoa and rice, which rounded out the overall taste nicely. Still, compared to the other products I sampled, it was a touch bland. Plus, at a measly three grams of protein per patty, it had one of the lowest protein contents of the bunch.
The main reason Dr. Praeger's Crunchy Cauliflower Veggie Burger fell behind in my ranking was its lackluster texture. The grill gave it a pleasing crunchy exterior, but the center left a lot to be desired. Instead of being grainy, it was mushy. Actually, it reminded me more of a hash brown patty than a veggie burger. Thanks to the crispy outer layer, it still stayed intact, but we can do a whole lot better, as is evident by the products that ranked higher. Still, with a homemade aioli or fresh pickles — two chef-approved tips for upgrading store-bought veggie burgers – the Crunchy Cauliflower Veggie Burger will provide you with a decent amount of flavor and texture. It just needs a little help to get you all the way there.
8. 365 by Whole Foods Market Falafel Burger
Coming in eighth place is none other than 365 by Whole Foods Market's Falafel Burger. Considering falafel is one of the best alternatives for a meat-free burger, and I'm pretty keen on the dish in general, I had high hopes for it. Unfortunately, though, it didn't live up to my lofty expectations. Again, it was far from awful, but it was definitely outperformed in our head-to-head competition. Oh well, they can't all be bangers.
365 by Whole Foods Market Falafel Burgers were packed with all the yummy herb and grain flavors you'd expect from falafel, like garlic and chickpea. It was also nice and thick compared to some of the other products I sampled, and it grilled up like a champ — crunchy on the outside with beautiful grill marks to match. However, the finished product was pretty dry. Bummer, I know. In addition, the only thing holding it together was the crispy exterior. Once I broke through that, a fair amount of crumbling ensued, and nobody likes that. Texture aside, I could have used a bit more fresh herb flavor as well, but that's just me being picky because it absolutely had more to offer than the Crispy Cauliflower Veggie Burger in last place. Lastly, it only has five grams of protein per patty, which, all things considered, is fairly low. Just saying.
7. Actual Veggies Black Bean Cheddar Veggie Burger
Next up is the Actual Veggies Black Bean Cheddar Veggie Burger, and let me tell you: It is a delicious option by any standards. Thick and full of real vegetables, like carrots, corn, and bell peppers, and grains that you can easily see, it brings a lot of yummy flavor to your plate. Each patty also contains 13 grams of protein, so it has what it takes to compete with the best options out there. My favorite part about it was the chunks of cheese throughout that melted beautifully when grilled. Not only did they add another layer of flavor, but they also ensured the patty stayed intact without issue. In addition, the recipe was well-rounded enough that you could put just about any kind of black bean burger toppings on it you'd like. Nice.
My primary issue with Actual Veggies Black Bean Cheddar Veggie Burger was that it didn't have enough black beans in it. Interestingly, they are the first ingredient listed on the box, but if you are craving a classic black bean burger, it has the potential to let you down. Was it super tasty? Yes, but it strayed pretty far from the black bean patty pack. As a result, seventh place is where it lands. Don't worry, though. There is another black bean patty coming up that will more than assuage a hankering for a more classic rendition.
6. MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burger
If black bean burgers are your favorite type of plant-based patty, look no further than MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burger. Admittedly, I didn't have high hopes for it because it was fairly thin, but it is proof that when it comes to this type of dish, looks can be deceiving. Contrary to my initial thoughts, it was overflowing with outstanding flavor and texture. In addition to the heartiness provided by the beans themselves, I also detected corn, green chiles, tomato, and onion, all of which combined to deliver excellent flavor with a bit of heat in every bite.
MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Bean Burger also grilled up to perfection. It had deliciously crispy edges, giving it a flame-broiled texture that bumped it up a spot or two in my ranking. With nine grams of protein in each patty, the nutritional content was not too shabby, either. Even so, it was the thinnest patty I tried, and that held it back from achieving a higher ranking. I still recommend it, though. Luckily, you don't have to go to a specialty grocery store like Sprouts or Whole Foods to score a package, either. I found mine at King Soopers, and I've spotted them at many other typical grocers in the past. Still, the top five are truly where it's at regarding premium quality, flavor, and texture, so get pumped because it's time for the best of the best from here on out.
5. Trader Joe's Vegetable Masala Burger
Trader Joe's Vegetable Masala Burger put up a seriously strong showing, hence its firm middle-of-the-road ranking. Unlike any other plant-based patty I've ever tried, it brings mouthwatering Indian flavor into the equation, and I, for one, am here for it. It may not be the most versatile when it comes to the sauces and toppings you can put on it, but I don't care. It was flavorful enough that it didn't need much to make it a stand-out pick.
Consisting of potato, green bean, corn, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and more, Trader Joe's Vegetable Masala Burger was almost like a samosa in patty form — yum! The ginger and turmeric used in the recipe also shone through in a delicious way, and there was a touch of heat on the backend that kept me coming back for more.
Thanks to the abundance of potatoes included, Trader Joe's Vegetable Masala Burger grilled up in a spectacularly crispy way as well. Seriously, I loved it. Even so, due to its uniqueness, I couldn't bring myself to rank it higher than fifth place. It was delish, but it may not be for everyone. It certainly isn't what most people expect when they think of a veggie burger, either. Plus, with only 2 grams of protein per patty, it pales in comparison to most of the other options I sampled. Bummer, but it still makes a solid pick when you want to branch out from the ordinary.
4. Dr. Praeger's California Veggie Burger
The fourth-place spot goes to Dr. Praeger's California Veggie Burger. Made with carrots, green beans, onions, zucchini, peas, corn, broccoli, spinach, red bell pepper, oat bran, and soy protein, it is exactly what most people think of when a veggie-forward patty comes to mind. Flavorful with a fantastic texture that stays intact on the grill, it won't let you down.
Dr. Praeger's California Veggie Burger had a bright taste full of fresh flavors, and that's the primary reason it soared to the top half of my ranking. There's no doubt it had mass appeal for days as well. Plus, I can't think of a single burger topping that wouldn't go well with it. That's right, any type of sauce, cheese, or veggie you like will seamlessly fit into the mix. With six grams of protein per patty, it delivers a decent amount of nutrition as well.
Really, I don't have any complaints about Dr. Praeger's California Veggie Burger, and I will happily purchase it again in the future. Even so, the products that managed to earn a coveted top-three spot on my list were even better when it came down to texture and overall flavor. They also have a little bit more going for them regarding the thickness of the patties, but don't get it twisted: Dr. Praeger's California Veggie Burger is a top-notch option, and you'd be wise to give it a try.
3. Abbot's Garlic & Herb Veggie Burger
Out of all the plant-based patties I tried, Abbot's Garlic & Herb Veggie Burger was by far the heartiest. Not only does each one boast a whopping 22 grams of protein, making it the most nutritionally dense of the bunch, but it was also thick enough to make me feel like I was biting into something substantial. And you know what? I was. It is made with quinoa, chives, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, flax, nutritional yeast, and a collection of savory seasonings, like sage, marjoram, parsley, and thyme. As a result, it had a chewy, rustic texture and lots of grains to fill you up. It also had a bold, layered herb taste that lingered on my tongue. Delish.
Thankfully, Abbot's Garlic & Herb Veggie Burger held up super well on my grill, too. It may have taken a bit longer to cook than the other products I tried due to its extra-thick structure, but the wait was more than worth it. My only issue with it is that a box containing two patties costs anywhere from $8 to $10. Compared to the other products I sampled, that's pretty pricey. If you crave a veggie burger with some weight, though, it is your best bet. It won't leave you wanting another, and you definitely won't feel the need to stack two patties on your next burger, something that can't be guaranteed with the other, thinner patties on the market.
2. Trader Joe's Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burger
Trader Joe's Cowboy Quinoa Veggie Burgers are nothing short of spectacular. Tasty with a fantastic texture to boot, they hit all the hallmarks of a well-made product. They also have lots of mass appeal, and they won't make any of your favorite toppings feel out of place.
Each Trader Joe's Cowboy Quinoa Veggie Burger features five grams of protein, so it isn't the leader of the pack in this regard, but it doesn't fall into the lowest of the ranks, either. That aside, it is made with tricolored quinoa, red peppers, black beans, roasted corn, onion, potato, tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeño, and they come together delightfully. Thanks to an extra-crispy coating on the exterior, I also got a myriad of textures in every bite, and the patty stayed intact extremely well overall. Then there was the collection of herbs — chili powder, garlic, onion powder, coriander, cumin, and black pepper — which created a deep, rich flavor with a bit of heat on the backend that almost anyone could love.
At just $3.99 a box, Trader Joe's Cowboy Quinoa Veggie Burgers come at an excellent price as well. So, if you are looking for a budget pick, they are my top recommendation. The only reason they didn't make it all the way to my number one spot is that they were a touch thin, something you won't find me saying about the product that took gold.
1. Actual Veggies California Garden Veggie Burger
Actual Veggies California Garden Burger was the stuff plant-based patty dreams are made of, so when it came time to award my number one pick, it just had to be them. Everything from the texture to the flavor to the lack of fillers makes it an exceptional pick for anyone craving a plant-based patty. Of course, they held up on my grill like it was their job, too.
Before I even got a taste of my Actual Veggies California Garden Burger, I knew it would go far. Full disclosure: This wasn't the first time I tried one. Still, by sight alone, I knew it was going to stand out from the competition. It was thick, hearty, boasted seven grams of protein, and I could see plenty of veggies went into the recipe. Packed full of carrots, white quinoa, parsnip, yellow onion, sweet potatoes, oats, spinach, zucchini, and corn, it was a flavor and texture wonderland for my palate. The abundance of seasonings, including garlic, paprika, onion powder, salt, and black pepper, was simply the icing on the cake. Plus, the taste progressed and was far from one-dimensional. I also really enjoyed the touch of sweetness I got at the end from the corn and carrots.
Everything about this burger screamed premium quality, and I think it just might have what it takes to bring a few omnivores into the fold. Seriously, no notes. This recipe is exactly what I want from a plant-based patty and more.
Methodology
When I got tapped to taste and rank the various veggie burgers above, I was stoked. I'm a lifelong vegetarian, and I love an expertly executed veggie patty — don't get me started on the many duds out there, though. Regardless, after purchasing them all, I took the goods home and happily fired up the grill. When tasting, I paid close attention to texture, quality, ability to stay intact on the grill, flavor, and potential to complement various toppings. With these criteria in mind, the ranking sorted itself out. The veggie patties that grilled up like pros stayed together without any issues, tasted great, would work with a world of different burger toppings, and presented a high-quality flavor.
I'll be honest, before I started, I thought ranking would be a breeze because so many veggie burgers lining store shelves are far from great. They fall apart, lack flavor, and, well, they just kind of leave everyone wanting more, just not more of them. Ugh. Anyways, this diatribe doesn't extend to the collection of products I tasted. They are all better than decent, and you really can't go wrong. Even so, I probably will not be buying the lowest-ranking two again, and I'll definitely be reaching for the top five many times again. I recommend you do the same. Now if we could just figure out the best toppings to put on our veggie burgers.