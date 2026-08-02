We Tried And Ranked 9 Popular Veggie Burgers For Grilling This Summer

Whether you follow a plant-based diet or not, veggie burgers (which have been around for longer than you may know) are a summer grilling delight. At least they can be if you pick the right ones. Conversely, some products are not anything to write home about (imitation meat burgers, I'm looking at you). To help you and me both sort out which is which, I tried and ranked a handful of popular veggie burgers perfect for grilling this summer. FYI: I stuck to vegetable and grain-forward options, so you won't find any unappealing fake meat burgers among the bunch. I mean, do vegetarians even like that stuff? I sure as heck don't. Regardless, veggie burgers have a lot to offer when you stick to real ingredients.

As for my ranking criteria, I chose to focus on texture, perceived quality, a burger's ability to stay intact on the grill, overall flavor, and how well it would complement various toppings. More on my methodology can be found at the end, but we'll get to that after we find out which veggie burger reigned supreme. So without further ado, let's get to the drool-worthy results so you can hone in on the best of the best moving forward. Spoiler alert: None of the products I tried were bad, per se, but some sure were tastier than others.