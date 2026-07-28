Ranking 11 Store-Bought Hot Dog Buns, From Worst To Best

Hot dogs — along with burgers — are a summer staple. Regardless of how you feel about the idea of what's in a hot dog, you can't help but admit that there is something alluring about a slightly charred, plump dog, resting on a plush bun. These buns are used for other things, of course — New Englanders love to stuff hot lobster meat into them — though they are very obviously more associated with the hot dog than they are with any other food. And I reckon that a good hot dog is only as good as its bun.

The number of store-bought brands touting great hot dog buns is astonishing, which is why I wanted to try the most popular ones and rank them from worst to best. As such, I got my hands on as many styles of them as I could find, including classic, brioche, and potato-based buns. I tasted them both as-is and with a hot dog to see which one was not only the sturdiest (as this is the primary purpose of a hot dog bun) but also which had the most pleasant texture and flavor. Read on to find out which hot dog buns you should add to your cart, and which ones are better left in the bread aisle.