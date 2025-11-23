Here's Why There Are Always More Hot Dogs Than Buns In A Package
Buying hot dogs and their corresponding buns does not seem like the place for much complication. But since manufacturing standards were set for these American classics in the 1940s, hot dogs have primarily been sold in packs of 10 and buns in packs of eight. It merely comes down to a case of differing production methods; commercial buns are traditionally baked in pans that fit groups of four buns, and meat is usually sold by the pound (rather than the individual serving). 10 hot dogs roughly equals 1 pound. You would think that the hot dog people could talk to the bun people, but it somehow doesn't appear that simple to cross the baking and meat-processing divide.
Actor Steve Martin hilariously illustrated this age-old conundrum when he had a complete meltdown in the grocery store during the very stressful planning of his daughter's wedding in "Father of the Bride." To prevent ending up in jail like he did for "removing the superfluous buns," you need to plan accordingly. If you are buying hot dogs to feed a larger crew, you are in luck. A little simple arithmetic and you will be whistling happily all the way to the checkout line armed with four packs of hot dogs and five standard bags of buns.
What to do with extra hot dog buns
If you aren't serving a crowd, you are likely to be left with extras of either the dogs or the buns. Although hot dog buns feel use-specific, their light, slightly sweet dough is surprisingly adaptable to a variety of dishes. You could go savory and enjoy any remaining buns in individual-sized and easily customizable pizzas or grilled cheese sandwiches. Or you could opt for something sweet and cube up the buns, treating them like brioche bread, for Alton Brown's take on a rich and flavorful bourbon bread pudding.
If you'd prefer to keep the bun usage on the straight and narrow, follow tips for properly freezing and thawing, like wrapping them securely and not removing from their packaging as they come back up to temperature. You'll be ready to go with springy and fresh-tasting buns when the next hot dog craving strikes. Alternately, your top choice hot dogs will shine as leftovers in tomorrow's breakfast sandwich in place of traditional breakfast sausage or bacon.