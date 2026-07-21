I Tried And Ranked 15 Hershey's Chocolate Bars From Worst To Best

What is your favorite candy? This is a question that may inspire quibbles among readers, as everyone's preferences differ. Personally, my choice depends on my mood. When I'm choosing a snack for the movie theatre, for example, I might prefer some Junior Mints or Reese's Pieces. If I'm knee-deep in photo-editing mode, it's going to have to be Haribo Happy Cherries. But if I'm trying to relive my childhood, it would have to be Hershey's.

Hershey's was the gold standard for making s'mores growing up, as it melted perfectly into the plush marshmallow and made for a sandwich that was as molten as it was delicious. I also have less-fond memories of my dad pillaging my Halloween candy stash for Hershey's with Almonds, but I'll forgive him for that. It's fair to say I'm not the only person who likes Hershey's either, and there's clearly some intense debate over which variety is the best, which is why I decided to settle it once and for all in this not-so-sugar-coated review.

I tried all of the Hershey's candies I could get my hands on, including its classic bars, nut-studded additions, Hershey's Chocolate World exclusives, and even some zero-sugar varieties, before ranking them from worst to best based on their novelty, flavor, texture, and utility. Some are worth the title of "fan favorite," while others are worth giving away if you find them at the bottom of your pillowcase after trick-or-treating.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.