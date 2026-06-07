6 Trader Joe's Sheet Cakes, Ranked

It's fair to say that I know my way around a cake. I've tested countless boxed cake mixes over the years (including several from Betty Crocker's line), tinkered with my own recipes, worked out the perfect cake-to-frosting ratio (it's 50/50), and taken the time to deeply and intimately understand what constitutes a good cake. While layer cakes have their place, the sheet cake is the ultimate homestyle dessert. Sheet cakes are one of my favorites to make because they require so little fuss: Just bake a flat cake in a rectangular pan, slap on frosting (it doesn't even matter if it looks pretty), and serve. However, with the help of Trader Joe's, you can be even closer to getting a sheet cake on the table — and it comes in a teeny-tiny package.

I am, of course, talking about Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes. Shoppers have been enamored with these cakes ever since their release, with some creative cooks even making up copycat recipes or sharing ways to upgrade the cakes' presentation. These desserts come in one size and cost less than $6, and you'll find a mix of year-round and seasonal varieties. Each cake has a sheet layer topped with flavored frosting — no frills, no gimmicks.

I wanted to see whether these mini sheet cakes are actually tasty, though, which is why I went out and bought all the flavors I could find. I ranked them from worst to best based on the flavor and texture of both the cake and the frosting, as well as how well these elements worked together to create a satisfying bite.