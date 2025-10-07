10 M&M Flavors, Ranked

What do you get when you throw a bunch of Ms into a bag? The alphabet soup of the candy aisle, of course! I'm talking about M&M's, the timeless candy that has filled convenience store shelves, road trip snack bags, and hearts of consumers since it was introduced by its parent company, Mars, in 1941. In the following decades, the brand has expanded to include a kaleidoscope of colors and an equally impressive number of flavors aside from its OG: the milk chocolate, candy-coated M&M.

I've always had a fondness for these treats and spent a fair amount of time eating them at movie theaters, adding them to my favorite baked goods, and accidentally leaving bags in my truck's cupholder to melt into a cascading rainbow waterfall (which is as delicious as it sounds). But I wanted to see if my loyalty for one M&M variety in particular could be tested, and to see whether any of M&M's newest flavors were really worth buying. To do so, I rounded up all the M&M variants I could find (excluding mini M&M's, seasonal varieties, and the Orange Vanilla Creme White Chocolate Candy, which not only sounds absolutely vile but can only be found at Dollar General) and tasted them at room temperature straight from the bag. As I snacked (read: shoveled), I ranked them from worst to best based on factors like their flavor, texture, and snackability.