The Definitive Ranking Of Classic Movie Theatre Snacks

A visit to the movie theater is more than just about the movie — it's about the entire experience. I'm talking about the super plush, comfy chairs, the awkward shuffling as you try to make your way past the other moviegoers seated in your row, frustration when you hear someone chatting during the most important scene of the entire film, and, of course, the concessions.

Movie theater concessions are overly priced but an obligatory pickup at the theater. While you can buy most of these concessions at a grocery store or gas station, often for much less than at the theater, sometimes the selections sitting in the florescent-lit cabinet just beckon to you like a sugary — or salty — beacon. They're not usually high-quality (though their prices might insinuate that), but they satisfy that craving to shovel something into your mouth as you watch your movie of choice. That being said, I doubt anyone is making a whole gastronomic and elaborate tasting experience out of their concessions order — except for me, today.

In order to rank common movie theater concessions from worst to best, I narrowed down some of the most popular options, bought them, and tasted each one before ranking them from worst to best. The treats that ranked the highest were the most snackable and universally appealing, while the ones at the bottom are best left in the concessions case.