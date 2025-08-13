I Tried All The Ka'Chava Shakes So You Never Have To

Meal replacement beverages and foods are not a new concept. Brands like OWYN, GoMacro, and Ripple have all released their own products, which are designed to stand in as entire replacements for meals, rather than just supplements. These products aren't new to me either; I even sampled Soylent's products several years back. While I have my personal reservations (read: existential fears) about ready-made shakes, powders, and bars replacing the experience of cooking, communal dining, and restaurant culture as we know it, I can't deny the fact that these products are convenient, especially for an on-the-go individual like myself.

So when the chance to try Ka'Chava, a brand touting "clean and pure" meal replacements, arose, my interest was immediately piqued. Gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, vegan — if there was a health foods label, this brand has probably already jumped on it. It also contains more than just protein; the brand has fiber, MCTs, adaptogens, antioxidants, and more in its shakes, making it a true meal replacement powder. In order to see if this brand's Superblend shakes were worth buying for a whopping $4.66 per serving, or nearly $70 a bag at the time of publication, I tasted its six flavor options, which included its newest offering: strawberry. I prepared each powder according to the package directions before sipping it and assessing its overall flavor and palatability. More on how this taste test was conducted can be found at the end of the article.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.