14 Craft Light Beers That Are Bartender Approved

Light beers are known for having fewer calories or a lower ABV, or sometimes both. As such, they are just what the doctor ordered when you want a drinkable brew that won't weigh you down or bowl you over with a high alcohol content. When this is in order, opting for a craft version (those typically made by smaller breweries using higher-quality ingredients), instead of something mainstream like Coors Light, pays off in spades regarding flavor, quality, and uniqueness. As it turns out, you don't have to sacrifice flavor to get a tasty light beer. You just have to know where to look.

To uncover some of the best craft light beers available on the market today, I checked in with several bartenders from across the country: Bridget Fahey, bartender and owner of The Wander Bar (a mobile event bartending service); Curtis McMillan, a bartender and the creative director at The Down Low in Woburn, Massachusetts; and Alex Howard, the co-owner and bar manager of Martha My Dear in Nashville, Tennessee. I also got expert insights from Mike Buckley and Lou Castro (lead bartenders at The Bend in Miami) and Robert Lang (the bar manager of Mama Tried in Miami). As Buckley and Castro told me, "a great light beer isn't just about having fewer calories or a lower ABV — it's about making you want another one before you've even finished the first." So, if you ever come across any of the craft ones listed below, you can rest assured they make fantastic choices.