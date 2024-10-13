IPA Vs Pale Ale: What's The Difference Between These Beers?

If you're new to the world of craft beer, browsing a brewery's menu can be a bit overwhelming. Between all the stouts, porters, and pilsners, it can be hard to know exactly what you want to order, but by focusing on just a couple of beers at a time you'll quickly be able to pick out a favorite. Two of the most popular craft beers are IPA and pale ale. While very different when it comes to taste and intensity, there are actually quite a few similarities between these beers. Both fall under the broad umbrella of pale ales, use similar ingredients, and share historical roots. In fact, the IPA (also known as India Pale Ale) evolved from the pale ale, and both rely on a combination of malt, hops, water, and yeast to create their distinct flavors.

Both pale ales and IPAs undergo a similar brewing process to most beers. Basically, barley is first mashed into malt and combined with water, where enzymes convert starches to sugars. The resulting product, called wort, is then separated via boiling before hops are added. What differentiates and IPA from a pale ale is the heavier addition of hops throughout the process, which amps up the bitterness and aroma. The higher hop content in IPAs gives them a more pungent flavor, while pale ales tend to have a more balanced profile between the malt and hops.