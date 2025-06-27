The One Type Of Beer The Best-By Date Really Matters For

Sometimes it's okay to ignore the best-by date on a bottle of beer. It's technically safe to drink after you pass that date — it doesn't spoil like a package of beef or an old carrot. Beer does change the longer it sits, though. Some kinds of beer should even be reserved for the best foods to beer batter and fry after their best-by dates have passed. These kinds of beers tend to develop a skunky, bitter, or otherwise unpleasant flavor as they pass the expiration date. Hoppy beers, including IPAs, are chief among them according to Josh Penney, head brewer at Threes Brewing in New York. He explained: "Never ever age hoppy beer if you want the experience that it was designed for."

Penney said you can push most beers past their best-by date, especially if the brewery it comes from is up to par on its standards. But that just means the beer hasn't spoiled, not that it tastes great. "Aging is good for some styles of beer, but eventually, it hits a point where fatty acids begin to break down and develop unwanted flavors and aromas," Penney explained. "Anything that is hoppy is best consumed fresh, ideally within three to four weeks, if not sooner. There is no improving the flavor of an old beer, aside from cooking with it."