These I-90 Restaurants Are Worth Planning Your Road Trip Around

Sometimes, the biggest highlight of a long, arduous road trip is knowing where (and what) you're going to eat along the way. Luckily, there is a wide range of tasty offerings along America's interstate highway system, including I-90 — the longest in the country.

Stretching over 3,000 miles and passing through 13 states, this horizontal highway has no shortage of restaurants worth planning your road trip around. While hunger-busting some fast-food fries while driving may be convenient, travelers along I-90 will find some locally owned restaurants with much to offer. There are down-home local haunts, famous eateries slinging regional classics, swanky cocktail bars perfect for impromptu date nights on the road, and even upscale restaurants that have earned some of the highest honors in the food world.

The following guide features a must-visit restaurant in each state along I-90's route, but there are countless other destinations to explore. These picks were selected based on input from food and travel media experts, as well as reviews from critics and local diners alike. Keep reading to see which spots made the cut.