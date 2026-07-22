These I-90 Restaurants Are Worth Planning Your Road Trip Around
Sometimes, the biggest highlight of a long, arduous road trip is knowing where (and what) you're going to eat along the way. Luckily, there is a wide range of tasty offerings along America's interstate highway system, including I-90 — the longest in the country.
Stretching over 3,000 miles and passing through 13 states, this horizontal highway has no shortage of restaurants worth planning your road trip around. While hunger-busting some fast-food fries while driving may be convenient, travelers along I-90 will find some locally owned restaurants with much to offer. There are down-home local haunts, famous eateries slinging regional classics, swanky cocktail bars perfect for impromptu date nights on the road, and even upscale restaurants that have earned some of the highest honors in the food world.
The following guide features a must-visit restaurant in each state along I-90's route, but there are countless other destinations to explore. These picks were selected based on input from food and travel media experts, as well as reviews from critics and local diners alike. Keep reading to see which spots made the cut.
1. The Early Bird in Ellensburg, WA
Starting your early-morning road trip with a full stomach is one of the best ways to ensure a smooth ride. The Early Bird, located just six minutes off I-90 in Ellensburg, Washington, specializes in creative takes on classic breakfast favorites.
Sweet-tooth options include churro-style waffles with cinnamon sugar and sweet cream cheese, Nutella ganache and seasonal berries, and banana waffles with macadamia nuts and coconut syrup. Savory favorites include the chicken and waffles with maple buttercream syrup, and the Three Little Piggies, with bacon, sausage, grilled ham, and white cheddar. For a heartier meal, try the pork green chili bowl, with Colorado-style pork green chili ladled over two fried eggs, cotija cheese, green onions, and a warm flour tortilla, or the house-made buttermilk biscuits served with homemade sausage or mushroom gravy and potatoes.
For something truly unique, order the Day-Break charcuterie board with mini biscuits and assorted spreads, cinnamon brown rice porridge made with coconut milk and spiced pepitas, and the Early Burger breakfast sandwich featuring a beef-and-sausage patty.
(509) 968-5288
412 N Main St, Ellensburg, WA 98926
2. The Fainting Goat Restaurant and Bar in Wallace, ID
Pizza is the name of the game at this restaurant and taproom, located just two minutes off I-90 in Wallace, Idaho. Alongside Italian-inspired bites like fried Caprese Style Bites and Burrata Bruschetta, The Fainting Goat serves 11 signature pizzas.
Popular pizza orders include the Thai chicken, topped with peanut sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, vegetables, cilantro, carrots, and sriracha; and the Mountain Man, loaded with bison, bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, marinara, cheese, and a hot honey drizzle. The menu also puts creative spins on classic pizzas, including the Kickin Hawaiian with spicy barbecue sauce, bacon, and pineapple, and an Italian Beef with horseradish cream and jus — a twist on Chicago's famous sandwich.
Beyond pizza, The Fainting Goat is known for its brick oven mac & cheese, featuring cavatappi pasta in a bacon, poblano, and white cheddar sauce, as well as the cowboy mac & cheese with barbecue burnt ends, spicy honey barbecue sauce, and crispy onion straws.
http://thefaintinggoatwallace.com
(208) 512-9010
516 Bank St, Wallace, ID 83873
3. Huck's Grill in St. Regis, MT
If you are passing through Montana on I-90, don't miss the state's beloved huckleberries, known for their tart, juicy flavor (and the key ingredient in Montana's mouthwatering state pie). At Huck's Grill inside the St. Regis Travel Center in St. Regis, you can sample this local favorite while also browsing souvenirs and visiting the center's free trout aquarium.
Huck's Grill's menu celebrates huckleberries in creative ways. Third-pound burgers are a well-loved choice here, and the Huck's Signature comes topped with the restaurant's wild huckleberry bar-b-a sauce. That same sauce appears on the fried chicken sandwich, while huckleberry vinaigrette adds a local twist to salads.
The must-try item is dessert: Huck's famous huckleberry ice cream, available as a milkshake, sundae, or cookie sandwich. The most raved-about of the three — the shake — is a favorite for enjoying on the go while exploring the St. Regis Travel Center.
https://stregistravelcenter.com/hucks-grill-menu
(866) 649-2407
55 Mullan Gulch Road, I-90, Exit 33, St Regis, MT 59866
4. Himalayan Kitchen in Sheridan, WY
This highly-rated Indian restaurant is directly off I-90 in Sheridan, Wyoming. With an expansive menu of North and South Indian specialties, Himalayan Kitchen offers plenty of options for every palate. Popular dishes include the korma, featuring chicken, vegetables, fish, or paneer cooked in a creamy, cashew-based gravy available with or without coconut milk. The restaurant also offers momo, Nepalese dumplings served with a spicy tomato achar for dipping, and saag, a fragrant, spinach gravy simmered with a guest's choice of paneer, potato, chickpeas, chicken, or lamb.
The drink and dessert menus are just as varied, with lassis available in flavors like mango, peach, strawberry, rose, sweet, and spiced. For a sweet finish, choose from frozen kulfi, rice pudding, or gulab jamun (fried milk-based sweets served in a honey syrup).
(307) 752-4204
2125 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801
5. Powder House Lodge and Restaurant in Keystone, SD
For travelers with enough time to leave the interstate, Powder House Lodge in Keystone, South Dakota, is just under 35 minutes off I-90, and the destination is worth the drive. The Lodge's restaurant offers a menu that has both regional dishes and national classics. Breakfast is a standout, featuring hearty dishes such as the Tatanka with a buffalo patty, the Gold Mine with hot cakes, and the Trail Drive with country-fried steak, all served with eggs and potatoes.
For lunch and dinner, Powder House highlights local game with elk and buffalo burgers, venison kabobs, and quail stuffed with a wild rice blend. The restaurant also doubles as a steakhouse, with favorites including the slow-cooked prime rib, aged filet mignon, center-cut sirloin, and the signature Powder House Steak topped with artichoke hearts and béarnaise (one of the best sauces to pair with steak). Vegetarian options include Vvegetable Wellington with pesto and goat cheese, pasta primavera with Alfredo sauce and mixed vegetables, and a portobello mushroom sandwich with avocado spread.
http://www.powderhouserestaurant.com
(605) 666-4646
24125 US-16A, Keystone, SD 57751
6. Tienda Y Taqueria Guerrero in Austin, MN
Located four minutes off I-90 in Austin, Minnesota, Tienda Y Taqueria Guerrero is both a Mexican restaurant and a well-stocked market offering drinks, groceries, fresh produce, and treats. Whether you need a quick road-trip snack stop or a satisfying meal, this local favorite has plenty to offer.
Signature dishes include birria tacos, with slow-stewed shredded beef in fried corn tortillas served with consommé; hearty platos of pollo asado with rice, beans, avocado, and grilled jalapeños; handmade gorditas filled with chorizo or barbacoa; and menudo, a tomato-based soup made with tripe and chile de árbol.
After your meal, browse the store for pan dulce, fresh tortillas, produce, and an impressive selection of chicharrones.
(507) 437-4106
301 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN 55912
7. La Taguara Bar & Grill in Madison, WI
For vibrant Venezuelan cuisine less than a 10-minute drive from I-90 in Madison, Wisconsin, visit La Taguara. The lively restaurant blends traditional flavors with modern twists for a memorable dining experience.
The arepa sandwiches, featuring crispy corn cakes filled with options like ground beef, pernil, eggplant, and sweet plantains, are a local favorite. The most-ordered entrée, however, is Venezuela's national dish: pabellón criollo, a plate of shredded, stewed beef served with rice, beans, plantains, and an arepita. For something truly unique, try the Pabellón pizza topped with classic pabellón ingredients and a drizzle of guasacaca sauce.
Plantains take center stage throughout the menu, from the popular sweet side dish to the Puerto Rican-inspired mofongo with mashed green plantains and crispy pork belly, and the patacon sandwiches made with flattened, fried plantains instead of bread.
(608) 244-3266
3010 Crossroads Dr, Madison, WI 53718
8. Nine Bar in Chicago, IL
Stepping into this low-lit, speakeasy-eque gastrobar in Chicago's Chinatown is a surefire way to clear any road-trip brain fog and get a taste of the city's vibrant nightlife — and it's just a mere five minutes off of I-90.
Nine Bar dazzles with a menu of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean-inspired bar fare in a stylish setting that has earned praise as one of the best. Standout bites include brûléed toast on shokupan, Mapo hot fries topped with chili pork and spicy mayo, and gooey grilled cheese with house-made kimchi.
While the food alone makes Nine Bar worth a visit, the cocktail menu is the true draw for non-drivers. Creative options include the gin-based False Idol with lemongrass shochu, coconut milk, and Thai chili; the clarified Paradise Lost with rum, ube, and pineapple; and the Nine Bar Mai Tai with persimmon liqueur and almond-cookie orgeat. A thoughtful zero-proof menu ensures designated drivers have equally inventive options.
(312) 885-8249
216 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616
9. Bistro on the Greens in La Porte, IN
Southern-inspired comfort food, with a special focus on Cajun and Creole flavors, defines Bistro on the Greens. This elegant La Porte restaurant overlooks the Legacy Hills Golf Club courses and sits just over 10 minutes from I-90.
The restaurant's classic, deep-fried specialties often get the most praise from diners, such as the cornmeal-crusted green tomatoes with Creole remoulade sauce, hand-breaded catfish with mashed sweet potatoes and Southern-style greens, and Louisiana crabcakes blended with sweet peppers and topped with fried leeks.
Local favorites include two varieties of gumbo (seafood and the chicken-and-andouille Gumbo Ya-Ya), the bone-in blackened pork chops, and for dessert, Pam's Peach Cobbler, featuring bourbon, brown sugar, and a homemade cinnamon crust.
(219) 575-7272
299 W Johnson Rd, La Porte, IN 46350
10. Cordelia in Cleveland, OH
As one of the more upscale restaurants on this list, Cleveland's Cordelia is the creation of James Beard Finalist Chef Vinnie Cimino. The restaurant, located five minutes off I-90, boasts a menu it describes as "Modern Grandma."
Cordelia's menu blends Mediterranean-inspired snacks, creative vegetable dishes, and elevated entrées in both a chef's-choice tasting-menu format and à la carte options. Across both dining experiences, standout dishes include corned lamb with fermented mustard demiglace, carrot muhammara with hazelnut dukkah, and the 1920s-style Burger Box featuring smoked cheddar, onions, Kool-Aid-marinated pickles, and house sauce.
With a reputation for impressing visitors and locals alike, Cordelia is a memorable detour for road trippers looking for a standout dining experience.
(216) 230-2355
2058 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115
11. Tasty Bowl in Erie, PA
Szechuan cuisine is on the menu at Tasty Bowl, just one minute off I-90 in Erie, Pennsylvania. This cozy, casual restaurant serves comforting Chinese dishes with plenty of bold flavors and spice.
Locals rave that the General Tso's chicken at Tasty Bowl is one of their favorites in the area, and dry-fried hot pot dishes featuring tofu, cauliflower, beef, pork, and shrimp are also a popular pick. The restaurant's seafood selection is also a standout, with fish and shellfish featured in crystal dumplings, spicy soup broths, and fragrant baked casseroles.
Beyond Szechuan specialties, Tasty Bowl's menu of more than 200 dishes includes Thai curries, Japanese udon entrées, Shanghai-style lo mein, Singaporean mei fun, and Cantonese roast pork buns. Whatever you choose, Taiwanese milk tea makes the perfect accompaniment.
(814) 860-8888
7400 Schultz Rd, Erie, PA 16509
12. Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen in Williamsville, NY
The flagship location of this eight-unit New York chain sits just six minutes off I-90 in Williamsville, New York. Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen is beloved for its take on a Buffalo classic and has even earned praise from celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian on the famed Food Network show "The Best Thing I Ever Ate."
At Charlie the Butcher, the star of the menu is the the iconic NY sandwich, Beef on Weck: slow-roasted beef on a kummelweck roll served with pickles and horseradish. While it's the signature order, the rest of the menu is similarly beloved — and similarly meaty. Other popular options include Polish sausage and chorizo, corned beef and prime rib, roast turkey with cranberry-orange relish and classic, and old-fashioned meatloaf and tenderloin sandwiches.
Wondering what to order as an accompaniment for all of that protein? Diners love nostalgic options such as the mustard-and-egg potato salad, and the restaurant's puddings: rice pudding topped with whipped cream and cinnamon or bread pudding drizzled with French vanilla sauce.
https://www.charliethebutcher.com/
(716) 633-8330
1065 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221
13. Taste of Lebanon in West Springfield, MA
A 10-minute detour off I-90 in West Springfield, Massachusetts, leads to Taste of Lebanon, a popular local gem ideal for fueling up before the northern stretch of your road trip—or enjoying one last I-90 stop before the interstate ends in Massachusetts.
Diners cannot get enough of Taste of Lebanon's manaeesh — a flatbread pastry with sweet and savory toppings available, including za'atar and cheese, kishik (a type of strained yogurt), Nutella, and honey. These would undoubtedly be fitting for a handheld, on-the-road meal, but for travelers looking for a sit-down spread, start with cold mezze such as baba ghanouj and tabouli, and then share the family-friendly Mashawi Mix platter, featuring five different types of grilled meat.
At Taste of Lebanon, sweets are a key fixture of the menu. Make sure to take some baklava, date and coconut cookies, and namoura (semolina cake) for an energy boost on the road.
(413) 363-0414
553 Main St, West Springfield, MA 01089
Methodology
The selection process for this article was based on a combination of personal travel experiences, food critic recommendations, local journalism and reporting, outreach to regional social media communities, and insights gathered from trusted contacts within the restaurant and food media industries.
To qualify an eatery as an "I-90 Restaurant," an eatery must be located within 30 miles of the interstate, though most restaurants featured on this list are much closer. The final selection includes one restaurant in each state along the I-90 route, highlighting a range of cuisines, dining styles, and memorable experiences for road trippers. Whether stopping for a quick meal or planning a destination-worth detour, these restaurants highlight the unique flavors and local traditions found along one of America's major roadways.