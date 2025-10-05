Eating Fast Food Fries On A Road Trip Just Got Easier With One Genius Hack

The concept of a drive-thru fast food restaurant is, at least partially, based on eating in the car. The chain doesn't expect you to always wait until you reach your destination to then eat a colder, soggier version of your order. In fact, one of the many surprising elements of the Egg McMuffin was that its creator wanted it to be designed in a way that was conducive to one-handed eating. However, even before you get to unwrapping that drive-thru burger or sandwich, you invariably reach for the fries. The good news is that reaching into the takeout bag and taking them out actually helps avoid sabotaging your french fries. Now there's a simpler way to eat them on the go: When picking up your fries from the drive-thru window, simply ask for a large empty cup.

With the fries in the cup, it's easy to then put them in the car's cup holder for easy snacking on your road trip. There is a chance that if you ask at the ordering window where you pay, the drive-thru outlet gives you your order of fries in a cup, saving you the effort of transferring them from one container to another. However, there is also a chance you have to ask for an empty cup at the pickup window instead, and transfer the fries yourself. This might not be the worst thing; getting that cup empty on the side may actually be more beneficial.