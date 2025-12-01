The Mouthwatering State Pie That Locals Swear Beats Blueberry By A Landslide

Every state has one iconic dessert that they would drool over and rep no matter where they are in the world. A flavorful and bakery-worthy blueberry pie might be hard to turn down for some, but Montana natives are more than likely to turn their noses up in favor of another, less recognized berry treat. In Montana, the huckleberry pie reigns supreme.

While some celebrity chefs are satisfied with frozen berries paired with added ingredients for a delicious and simple dessert, nothing beats a crowd-pleasing berry pie with local roots. Huckleberry pies and their homey lattice crusts are perfectly sweet and tart and have become symbols of a perfect Northwestern summer. For many in the region, the pie represents nostalgia and childhood memories, as well as a chance to boast about one of the many local bakeries that Montana residents frequent. It is often a dessert enjoyed on its own or with a few scoops of huckleberry ice cream for a double dose of fruity goodness.

Huckleberry season is in the summer, which is when most will head out into nature to pick this berry that grows wild in the mountainous state. Even though some may wish the season lasted longer – the fruits are usually harvested from late July through September – it still holds a special place in the calendars of Montanans. The berry is loved so much that it is celebrated with the annual two-day Huckleberry Festival in August, where you can enjoy a huckleberry pancake breakfast, a pie-eating contest, and a dessert and jam contest, alongside many other festivities.