The Mouthwatering State Pie That Locals Swear Beats Blueberry By A Landslide
Every state has one iconic dessert that they would drool over and rep no matter where they are in the world. A flavorful and bakery-worthy blueberry pie might be hard to turn down for some, but Montana natives are more than likely to turn their noses up in favor of another, less recognized berry treat. In Montana, the huckleberry pie reigns supreme.
While some celebrity chefs are satisfied with frozen berries paired with added ingredients for a delicious and simple dessert, nothing beats a crowd-pleasing berry pie with local roots. Huckleberry pies and their homey lattice crusts are perfectly sweet and tart and have become symbols of a perfect Northwestern summer. For many in the region, the pie represents nostalgia and childhood memories, as well as a chance to boast about one of the many local bakeries that Montana residents frequent. It is often a dessert enjoyed on its own or with a few scoops of huckleberry ice cream for a double dose of fruity goodness.
Huckleberry season is in the summer, which is when most will head out into nature to pick this berry that grows wild in the mountainous state. Even though some may wish the season lasted longer – the fruits are usually harvested from late July through September – it still holds a special place in the calendars of Montanans. The berry is loved so much that it is celebrated with the annual two-day Huckleberry Festival in August, where you can enjoy a huckleberry pancake breakfast, a pie-eating contest, and a dessert and jam contest, alongside many other festivities.
How huckleberry pie differs from blueberry pie
Huckleberry pie slander will not be tolerated in the Treasure State — especially since in both Montana and Idaho, huckleberry is the state fruit. While huckleberries might be mistaken as blueberries to the untrained eye, Montana's preferred berries are usually smaller than blueberries with a deep reddish and purple hue inside the fruit, while blueberries are characterized by their paler insides. You may also come across a red version of the berry, which makes for a more vibrant and bolder pie. Huckleberries are also appreciated for their distinct taste, offering a deeper tangy flavor and a subtler sweetness than blueberries. A huckleberry pie is mostly characterized by earthiness and boldness and stands out as being more complex than a blueberry one. The flavors are not world's apart though, with some huckleberry pie recipes calling for blueberries as a substitute.
Huckleberry pie recipes often require less sugar than blueberry pies and are usually combined with lemon and orange juice and zest for extra taste, as well as other fruits like peaches for a summery pie filling. And once you've had enough huckleberry pie to keep you satisfied, make sure to try huckleberry crumble, barbecue sauce, cheesecake, and even a grilled cheese sandwich for a sweet and savory combo worth remembering.