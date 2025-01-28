Beef On Weck: The Iconic New York Sandwich Everyone Needs To Try Once In Their Life

Buffalo, New York, may be famous for its wings but there are several other culinary treats to which it lays claim: sponge candy, spaghetti parm, and loganberry drink. But if there's a true icon of the Western New York city, it's beef on weck, a sandwich featuring thin slices of roast beef, topped with pan drippings and placed on a bun known as a kummelweck. It may not be New York State's favorite sandwich –- that honor goes to pastrami on rye –- but it is certainly the favorite of this city at the edge of Lake Erie.

The roast beef portion of beef on weck can come from different cuts of meat, but the true star of the sandwich is the kummelweck roll, which is similar to a Kaiser roll that is hard on the outside and soft on the inside. What makes it unique is that the roll is topped with pretzel salt and caraway seeds (kummel means caraway in German). The man largely credited with introducing the bread to Buffalo is William Wahr, a baker from Bavaria, who either brought the roll from Germany or created his own version of a long thin baguette-like loaf used as a Halloween offering in the Swabia region of his former homeland.

Who first turned Wahr's creation into the perfect vehicle for roast beef is also up for debate, but in 2021 Schwabl's, a Buffalo stalwart since 1837, received recognition as the "home of the beef on weck" with historians giving the establishment a sign of distinction that reads the sandwich, "popular throughout Western NY" was "believed first served in late 1800s."