9 Old-School Cakes That Dominated The 1960s

Angel cake, also known as angel food cake, was considered tricky to master, but a 1960 article in the New York Times gave practical tips for home bakers on how to succeed in recreating it at home. This classic cake was a light, airy contrast to many of the rich, chocolatey varieties that were popular at the time, and beating the egg whites correctly was the key to its success.

The recipe contained only a handful of pantry ingredients, with flour, sugar, egg whites, and a few flavorings brought together in a delicious fashion. The egg whites needed to be beaten to soft peaks, which in the absence of an electric beater would have meant an intense bicep workout. The New York Times article warned, however, that overbeating would make the mixture too heavy. Fortunately, adding cream of tartar to the recipe helps make the process much smoother.

The cake is best cooked in a tube pan with no greasing, so that the dough can stick to the pan as it rises during baking. An unusual last step is to turn the cake pan upside down as you wait for it to cool, to maintain the signature fluffiness. The lack of fat in the angel food cake makes it a popular choice, and it is still enjoyed now as a retro classic dessert, especially when served with fresh whipped cream and fruit.