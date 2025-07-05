For A Tastier Carrot Cake, You Need To Perfect This Element

There are plenty of other ways you can play around with your carrot cake recipe. Eric Lanlard is a "big fan" of Middle Eastern baking and flavors. He says: "[I]t is easy to change the classic recipe to give this Middle-Eastern-esque taste by using cardamom, rose water extract, and whole pistachio nuts for this Arabian Nights carrot cake." To give your dessert a further Levantine spin, we'd suggest whipping up a creamy labneh frosting, or sprinkling some pomegranate molasses on top as a finishing touch.

The icing is truly the star of the show. Ina Garten uses crystalized ginger to add some heat to her carrot cake frosting, and if cream cheese isn't your thing, you can try using condensed milk frosting or buttercream as a substitute. Browned butter can also add richness to the icing, but when it comes to the fat in the cake itself, ditch the butter and use vegetable oil instead for a deliciously dense texture.

And in terms of add-ins, feel free to experiment. Whether you use pineapple, walnuts, currants, or pecans, mixing in a few ingredients can elevate your baked good. But less is more: Keep things simple and stick to one or two additions, such as the classic fruit and nut pairing. You may even want to try soaking the raisins in hot Earl Grey tea first to add another layer of flavor. But if you've nailed the spice blend, play around with other carrot cake enhancements for a dessert that not only tastes delicious, but looks a treat too.