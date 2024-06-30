Make Angel Food Cake So Much Easier With One Extra Ingredient

There's no dessert more heavenly than angel food cake. Unlike its sinfully rich and chocolatey counterpart, this dessert boasts a bright white sponge, golden-hued halo shape, and light airy texture. In fact, it's said to be "so light that angels could eat it and still fly without being weighted down." Its signature pristine color and delicate constitution come from setting aside the butter and egg yolks, two staple ingredients in many cakes. Angel food cake keeps things sweet and surprisingly simple, calling for only cake flour, egg whites, vanilla extract, sugar, and a little bit of salt. But as with any recipe, there's always room for improvement.

Advertisement

It might come as a surprise that a dessert as fluffy as angel food cake doesn't include conventional leavening agents. After all, as long as they're still fresh, baking powder and baking soda can give cakes a boost by adding carbon dioxide to the batter. However, angel food cake's batter is mechanically leavened. The trick to preparing the delicate dessert is to whip the egg whites into an airy meringue and then fold in the remaining dry ingredients without flattening the perfectly stiff peaks.

The good news is a little cream of tartar can help you nail this technique without trouble. When added to egg whites, this acidic ingredient can make whipping a quicker process and preserving the stiff peaks much easier. So if you're baking an angel food cake, cream of tartar might be a blessing in the mixing bowl.

Advertisement