Pillsbury Discontinued The Key Ingredient For This Beloved '60s Cake — But There's A Fix

While this elder millennial isn't quite old enough to have had the joy of tasting the original Tunnel of Fudge cake recipe, I decided to give Pillsbury's updated version a go (to be honest, my 8-year-old saw a picture of the cake in my research and asked if we could please, please make it). The cake comes together pretty simply, but it's a serious time investment. Between mixing the ingredients and the two-phase cooling time, it took us about five hours from start to finish. It was fairly simple to make, but I was a little shocked at the amount of butter (nearly 2 cups) and eggs (half a dozen) that the recipe required.

We wanted to love this cake — we really did. It just wasn't quite what we had hoped for, unfortunately. The fudgy center bordered on runny, but to be fair, it was a super-hot day, so perhaps the cake needed more cooking time, or maybe we should have popped it into the fridge for a bit before slicing into it. The areas where the walnuts were touching the cake pan were fantastic, so perhaps it would be helpful to toast the walnuts before adding them to the batter (our recipe calls for toasted pecans, which makes this a non-issue). All in all, it wasn't awful, but it didn't earn a spot on our make-again list. (Note that we also have our own version of the old-fashioned Tunnel of Fudge cake recipe that's a little bit different, and you might want to give it a try if you also don't love Pillsbury's.)