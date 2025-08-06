Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Dessert Is A Classic Cake That Dates Back To The Early 1900s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alex Guarnaschelli is particular about food. Why shouldn't she be? As a judge on the hit Food Network series "Chopped," she is tasked with picking apart dishes made by some of the finest cooks across the country. Of course, Guarnaschelli is a chef in her own right, and the author of cookbooks such as "The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart." Safe to say, her opinion holds a certain amount of weight. This extends beyond the dinner plate and all the way to the dessert table.

In a conversation with fellow chef, Eric Adjepong (via the Food Network's X page), Guarnaschelli shared her absolute favorite dessert: devil's food cake. Of course, chocolate cake is a classic, but as ever, Guarnaschelli was keen to share specifics. According to her, the cake "...tastes chocolatey beyond" (or at least it should). She was also specific in noting that the cake should "not [taste] like a stick of butter and not like a gallon of baking soda. Perfectly baked." Her preferred accompaniment? Whipped cream, not sweetened.

As Guarnaschelli notes in her exchange with chef Adjepong, this cake is purely American. It dates back as far as 1902, when it was included in a book titled "Mrs. Rorer's New Cook Book" by Sarah Tyson Rorer. Devil's food cake got its name for its downright sinfully chocolate-forward taste, and was often seen as the counterbalance to the super-fluffy angel food cake. Plus, giving desserts quirky names seems to have been quite the trend in days of yore. But what, exactly, brings the devil to this chocolate cake? let's dig in.