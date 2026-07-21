Refresh Your Classic Vodka Cranberry With A One-Ingredient Upgrade

For many people, a vodka cranberry is an enduring go-to cocktail move. It is easy to sip, refreshing, tart, and pleasing to the eye which never hurts. But if your palate is craving something a touch more complex, you can give the standard drink more depth and kick with just one addition: ginger. The easiest way to incorporate ginger into your vodka cran is to use a simple syrup infused with ginger. This method brings both sweetness and that gingery zing to your highball and makes the entire equation feel more complex.

In addition to making your drink feel decidedly more elevated than what you might have concocted haphazardly in college, adding ginger to your cocktail also brings some welcome health benefits. Ginger is known to aid in digestion and support the immune system, and who can argue with that? If you like the idea of ginger, but would rather take your drink to the carbonated realm, you could add ginger beer, a more ginger-forward but still non-alcoholic cousin of ginger ale, for a play on a cran ginger fizz. This option still adds the ginger element, but in a choose-your-own-adventure sort of way. To transform your vodka cran the right way, you'll need to know to create the extra ingredients for your drink.