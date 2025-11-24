Julia Child's Iconic Version Of Cranberry Sauce Gets A Boost From These Flavorful Ingredients

A holiday feast is typically incomplete without cranberry sauce. Its balance of sweet and tart flavors is perfect to cut through the rich spread of holiday staples. Though relegated to a humble side, there's a lot to be discovered and appreciated about cranberry sauce. This includes innovative ways to make the sauce even tastier and customize it to cater to varied taste preferences. From balancing the tart notes with a touch of heat to giving the sauce a textural boost (or if you're going for canned cranberry sauce, taking a tip from chef Duff Goldman to elevate it), there's no reason why cranberry sauce can't shine on the plate in a number of nuanced ways. So, adding to the creative iterations of cranberry sauce to bring a pleasant surprise to your taste buds every holiday dinner, we bring you one from none other than Julia Child.

In just 10 minutes, you can use her method to put a sophisticated spin on a cranberry sauce, transforming it into a chutney of sorts to complement your meal. Using ingredients that you likely already have on hand, your cranberry sauce will nail a trifecta of key flavors for a gastronomic balance: sweet, sour, and spicy. All you need to do is infuse your sauce with flavorful reinforcements from apples for sweetness (and tartness if you opt for Granny Smith apples), lemon and orange juice for tang, and cayenne pepper for subtle yet notable spice. When these components are simmered together to create a cranberry sauce, they massively boost the flavor of the chutney-style condiment.