20 Fast Food Sweet Teas, Ranked

If you're surprised to see Zaxby's this low in the ranking, know that it was a surprise to me, too. This 32-ounce medium cost $3.05, which isn't bad considering it has over 10 more ounces than many of the other teas I sampled. And while the cup was full of pebble ice (aka the elite ice, if you ask me), the tea itself was a letdown.

In terms of sweetness, this tea was pretty average, but there was a slightly sour aftertaste at the back of my mouth that I just couldn't get past. Because of that, neither my husband nor I could bring ourselves to take a second sip. He described it as a shame because the dark tea looked promising until that first taste. Maybe I just ended up with a bad batch, but the flavor was disappointing enough that I wouldn't choose it again. Despite the generous size and great ice, the taste ultimately held it back.