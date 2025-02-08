The Southern Beverage You Should Avoid Ordering At McDonald's

You either get sweet tea, or you don't. It's just one of those things. The quintessentially Southern beverage is a staple in many households, kept always in a plastic pitcher in the fridge, ready for drinking with dinner or for sipping as relief from the oppressive heat of a summer day. The drink is simple: It consists of black tea brewed very strong and very dark, with sugar added while still hot before the mixture is placed in the fridge to cool. It is served over ice, sometimes with a wedge of lemon for taste. To some, the drink is incomprehensibly too sweet and too strong. But those who love it really love it, and won't settle for just any sweet tea. That's why sweet tea fans probably ought to avoid McDonald's.

The problem with McDonald's tea is simple – it's simply too sweet. Additionally, the consistency of McDonald's sweet tea can best be described as syrupy or thick, a clear sign that too much sugar was added during the steeping process. Since hot water helps dissolve sugar, more sweetener can be added when the water is hot. The downside to this is it can be easy to use too much sugar, turning your sweet tea into a black tea syrup in a matter of no time, which looks to be McDonald's' problem.