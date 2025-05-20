8 Fast Food Chain Lemonades, Ranked Worst To Best

Summer is here, and there's no time like the present for a cool, refreshing, glass of lemonade — and, often times, a fast food chain restaurant is the most affordable place to find one. It's also the most convenient — trust us, you'd be surprised how many lemons it takes to make lemonade or how much the age of your lemons matter. Whether you're on the road looking for a quick sip or the perfect beverage for your favorite drive-thru combo, there's undoubtedly a fast food chain lemonade that can quench your thirst.

But not all fast food lemonades are created equally. In fact, each one boasts a unique flavor profile — and, truthfully, some taste far better than others. If you're looking for a definitive ranking of some of the best (and worst) fast food chain lemonades on the market, then you've come to the right place. I tried eight of the country's most ubiquitous lemonades from national brands, and there was a massive disparity in their quality and taste.

The next time you order a cup of lemonade, use this guide to help you pick the right one for you. Keep reading for a worst-to-best ranking of fast food chain lemonades.