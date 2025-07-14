Here's What You'll Get If You Order Dunkin' On Tap
Although most people automatically think of donuts when they think of Dunkin', the chain is also well-known and widely beloved for its coffee. Dunkin' has all kinds of hot and iced coffees (which Chowhound has ranked), including both classic and signature drinks that are unique to the chain itself. Depending on where you live, there's also one specific coffee option available at Dunkin' with a rather intriguing name: Dunkin' on Tap. This attention-grabbing moniker is their name for nitro cold brew. It comes from the fact that the Dunkin' locations that serve this drink all also happen to have a tap system for nitro cold brew; it is quite literally Dunkin' cold brew on tap, hence the clever name.
Since this option is only found at Dunkin' locations that have a tap system, this coffee order can only be found in limited locations. The name Dunkin' on Tap is mostly spotted on the online ordering app rather than on the company's site or on in-person menus. Dunkin's official site and menu refers to it as Dunkin' Nitro Coffee. The reason why the moniker isn't consistent across the board isn't exactly clear. If you've ever seen the phrase Dunkin' on Tap pop up in your ordering app, it simply means your preferred Dunkin' location happens to have the equipment to serve nitro cold brew, and you have access to a coffee option that has yet to be implemented across the entire Dunkin' chain.
What exactly is nitro cold brew?
For the uninitiated, nitro cold brew is different from iced coffee in several notable ways. Cold brew is made using cold water rather than hot water, and is left to steep for a significantly longer amount of time than regular ol' iced coffee. Steeping cold brew can take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours, as cold water understandably takes much longer to get flavor from ground coffee. But nitro cold brew takes things a step further by infusing nitrogen gas into the cold brew coffee. This step is done late in the process, typically after the cold brew has been allowed to steep for a while. The purpose of adding nitrogen gas is two-fold: It adds tiny bubbles that enhance the texture and it also gives large batches of cold brew more stability.
Although nitro cold brew isn't as widely available as iced coffee, it's rapidly grown considerably more popular due to its creamy texture, which is crucially achieved without the use of dairy. The drink has garnered more attention at places like Dunkin' while other major coffee chains like Starbucks have also started serving nitro cold brew too. It has piqued public interest to the point that people have even started making nitro coffee in their own kitchens. It's more suitable for those who prefer their coffee black, but to make yours sweeter, simply request a syrup shot.