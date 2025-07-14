Here's What You'll Get If You Order Dunkin' On Tap

Although most people automatically think of donuts when they think of Dunkin', the chain is also well-known and widely beloved for its coffee. Dunkin' has all kinds of hot and iced coffees (which Chowhound has ranked), including both classic and signature drinks that are unique to the chain itself. Depending on where you live, there's also one specific coffee option available at Dunkin' with a rather intriguing name: Dunkin' on Tap. This attention-grabbing moniker is their name for nitro cold brew. It comes from the fact that the Dunkin' locations that serve this drink all also happen to have a tap system for nitro cold brew; it is quite literally Dunkin' cold brew on tap, hence the clever name.

Since this option is only found at Dunkin' locations that have a tap system, this coffee order can only be found in limited locations. The name Dunkin' on Tap is mostly spotted on the online ordering app rather than on the company's site or on in-person menus. Dunkin's official site and menu refers to it as Dunkin' Nitro Coffee. The reason why the moniker isn't consistent across the board isn't exactly clear. If you've ever seen the phrase Dunkin' on Tap pop up in your ordering app, it simply means your preferred Dunkin' location happens to have the equipment to serve nitro cold brew, and you have access to a coffee option that has yet to be implemented across the entire Dunkin' chain.