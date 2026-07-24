12 Powerhouse Ingredients That Dominated The 1960s

Perhaps the most pivotal decade of the 20th century, the 1960s were a time of seismic cultural shifts in music, movies, fashion, and, yes, dining. Some of the decade's foodie legacy isn't exactly gourmet, though. In fact, many foods of the time are products of convenience rather than flavor (think TV dinners and prepackaged foods, such as pop-tarts). Even so, there's no doubting that the food of the 1960s stands out.

Though the decade was defined by intense change, there are a few common foods that hold together the core of 1960s dining. To help you get a better feel for the decade's foodscape, we've gathered 12 of the most essential ingredients found in 1960s cuisine.