Canned Pineapples Are The Main Character Of This Classic, Retro Meal
It's hard to overstate just how sensational and all encompassing canned pineapple was in the cuisine of the early-to-mid-20th century. As canned pineapples became more popular in the early 1900s, it became a go-to ingredient in recipes both sweet and savory. You've probably heard of a few of these dishes, such as baked ham with pineapple and pineapple upside down cake. There were also recipes that, by today's standards, are just odd (looking at you, pineapple and anchovy sandwiches).
Then there are recipes that, while delicious, never gained status as a culinary classic, but instead became a bit of a cult favorite among those in the know. One such dish, which has kept a small but loyal fanbase in the South, is scalloped pineapple. Recipes vary and are often passed down in families, but the dish is often made from eggs, sugar, and butter mixed with canned pineapple and either bread cubes or crackers, which is all baked in a pan until golden-brown. Sometimes, milk is added for richness. Scalloped pineapple often has the consistency of bread pudding or dressing, and has a sweet, savory taste that can work in oh so many contexts.
Making scalloped pineapple your own
The beauty of scalloped pineapple, as with so many other vintage dishes, is there are nearly infinite ways to suit it to specific tastes and contexts. For example, if you want to make it as a dinner-ready side, add some shredded cheddar for a bit of sharpness and use butter crackers instead of bread for the base. You can also reduce the amount of sugar used to keep it from becoming overly sweet, and you can give your dish a good bit of crunch and a salty kick by topping it with onion straws or potato sticks, which always make for a wonderful casserole topper.
If you want to make scalloped pineapple more clearly a dessert, add mix-ins such as pecans, shredded coconut, or coconut milk. Shredded coconut gives the dish a distinctive piña colada taste that pairs beautifully with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You can also use a sweeter bread, such as brioche or Hawaiian rolls. Pineapple is a surprisingly dynamic ingredient, and these are just a few ideas. Don't be afraid to let the spirit of the 1950s and '60s flow through you and really use your imagination (and maybe a vintage Pyrex casserole dish nabbed at your local thrift store).