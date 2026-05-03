Canned Pineapples Are The Main Character Of This Classic, Retro Meal

It's hard to overstate just how sensational and all encompassing canned pineapple was in the cuisine of the early-to-mid-20th century. As canned pineapples became more popular in the early 1900s, it became a go-to ingredient in recipes both sweet and savory. You've probably heard of a few of these dishes, such as baked ham with pineapple and pineapple upside down cake. There were also recipes that, by today's standards, are just odd (looking at you, pineapple and anchovy sandwiches).

Then there are recipes that, while delicious, never gained status as a culinary classic, but instead became a bit of a cult favorite among those in the know. One such dish, which has kept a small but loyal fanbase in the South, is scalloped pineapple. Recipes vary and are often passed down in families, but the dish is often made from eggs, sugar, and butter mixed with canned pineapple and either bread cubes or crackers, which is all baked in a pan until golden-brown. Sometimes, milk is added for richness. Scalloped pineapple often has the consistency of bread pudding or dressing, and has a sweet, savory taste that can work in oh so many contexts.