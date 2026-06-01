14 Groovy Cocktails From The 1960s

Who doesn't love the Swinging Sixties? You can thank this decade for The Beatles, go-go boots, mini skirts, and a whole litany of cocktails. Some drinks popularized or invented during this time have faded into obscurity, such as the bullshot, a beef broth cocktail that hasn't quite endured over the past few decades. Other drinks have become staples or kitschy retro sips that evoke plenty of mid-century nostalgia.

If you're hoping for a true taste of the decade, it can be a bit difficult. After all, the 1960s were a time of often intricate cocktail splendor. To help you get a grasp on the cocktails that made the 1960s, we gathered 14 of the grooviest, most swinging cocktails that defined this time period. Go ahead and put on your cutest shift dress or fringiest suede vest, and prepare for some truly delicious cocktails.