14 Groovy Cocktails From The 1960s
Who doesn't love the Swinging Sixties? You can thank this decade for The Beatles, go-go boots, mini skirts, and a whole litany of cocktails. Some drinks popularized or invented during this time have faded into obscurity, such as the bullshot, a beef broth cocktail that hasn't quite endured over the past few decades. Other drinks have become staples or kitschy retro sips that evoke plenty of mid-century nostalgia.
If you're hoping for a true taste of the decade, it can be a bit difficult. After all, the 1960s were a time of often intricate cocktail splendor. To help you get a grasp on the cocktails that made the 1960s, we gathered 14 of the grooviest, most swinging cocktails that defined this time period. Go ahead and put on your cutest shift dress or fringiest suede vest, and prepare for some truly delicious cocktails.
Mai Tai
Tiki was all the rage in the 1960s. The tropical-themed aesthetic made an impression on many a bar menu, and there is perhaps no cocktail more tiki than the mai tai, a cocktail invented at Trader Vic's. The mai tai is made from rum, lime juice, orange curaçao, orgeat syrup, and rock candy syrup.
White Russian
First introduced in the 1960s, the white Russian is one of many creamy cocktails to come out of the decade. But, while some of these dairy-rich drinks have fallen to the wayside, the white Russian endures. Consisting of cream, coffee liqueur, and vodka, this drink is simple, rich, and sweet without being cloying.
Harvey Wallbanger
The Harvey Wallbanger was invented sometime within the 1950s or 1960s, but really took off in the 1970s, and soon became a staple of the disco scene. Still, this drink is representative of the late '60s shift toward the dance floor. It's made with vodka, orange juice, and Galliano L'Autentico liqueur, which has an aromatic quality. It's spare, almost a screwdriver, but with a flare of complex liqueur that elevates it to another level.
Grasshopper
The Grasshopper originates before the 1960s, but was quite popular during the decade. This drink is a combination of crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and cream. It's a bit heavy for modern tastes, but it's incredibly delicious. It would make a wonderful alternative to an espresso martini for a 1960s-themed night cap, or you could toss it in a blender with some ice to make a lovely frappe.
Blue Hawaii
First invented in the late 1950s, this drink, along with many tropical cocktails, really took off in the 1960s. Made from vodka, rum, pineapple juice, blue curaçao, and sweet and sour mix, this cocktail packs a punch and a whole wallop of flavor. Plus, it's visually stunning, and fully commits to its "blue" name. This drink would be a great choice for a tiki-themed party, or just for summer-evening sipping.
Whiskey sour
The 1960s weren't only about creamy cocktails and tropical-themed drinks. There were quite a few staples that gained traction in the decade. Take, for example, the whiskey sour. This drink is made from whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and, if you really want to do it up '60s-style, a bit of whipped egg white to top. It's rich, sour, sweet (but never cloying), and perfectly ripe for a comeback in your cocktail repertoire.
Martini
The martini has been around since the turn of the century. However, it will always hold a bit of 1960s flare thanks to James Bond and his shaken, not stirred, preparation preference (which is wrong, by the way). Made with vodka or gin and vermouth, this cocktail is spare but powerful. Serve with an olive or two, and make it a dirty, briny martini if you like.
Gimlet
The gimlet is a country club classic with massive midcentury appeal. It's simple, delicious, and sophisticated without fuss. This drink is made with only three ingredients: gin or vodka, lime juice, and simple syrup. It's the perfect drink for summer, or for supper at the club (Lilly Pulitzer shift dress not included).
Brandy Alexander
Here comes more cream. This chilled, chocolatey dessert cocktail is yet another in the ever-so-1960s crème de (insert flavor) trend. The brandy Alexander is made with brandy or cognac, crème de cacao, and cream. It's the perfect polish to an evening out. It's also a good, vintage swap for an espresso martini.
Tom Collins
For a refreshing break from all that crème, the Tom Collins is made from gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda. It's the antithesis of dessert cocktails. Though this drink came about long before the 20th century, it was quite the staple of the 1960s, and is way overdue for a comeback.
Margarita
The margarita needs no extra press or novelty campaign. It is, and has been, one of America's most beloved cocktails. It consists of lime juice, tequila, and orange liqueur — and don't forget the salted rim. Though this drink pre-dates the 1960s, the decade did popularize it. It's bright, refreshing, and an all-around classic.
Old fashioned
The old fashioned is an American cocktail mainstay and a staple of the 1960s. A simple drink, it consists of whiskey, bitters, and simple syrup or sugar (often with a twist of orange peel). It's powerful, aromatic, and ever the classic sipping experience. Enjoy it on a leather chair in the living room of your GI Bill tract house.
Vodka stinger
Another pervasive 1960s cocktail trend is the use of mint, as this list well shows, and one minty choice for your sipping consideration is the vodka stinger. Made with only two ingredients (vodka and crème de menthe), it's sweet and more powerful than you think. Sip with care.
Piña colada
This tropical cocktail was invented in the '50s or '60s, riding the wave of tropical drinks. It's a sweet, island-time classic made with rum, pineapple juice (fresh is best for this cocktail), coconut cream, lime juice, and ice. You can add a bit of whipped cream, a maraschino cherry, and a pineapple wedge if you so prefer.