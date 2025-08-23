How A Development In Dog Food Led To The Creation Of This Popular Toaster Treat

Pop-Tarts are equal parts delicious and efficient. The small, flavor-filled toaster pastries are an easy breakfast to have in a pinch, and can be just as easily popped into a backpack for a snack on the go thanks to its Mylar packaging (which is not microwave safe, by the way). You might wonder about this American staple's origins, and it probably wouldn't be to surprising to learn that Pop-Tarts originated in the 1960s. There is just something about its neat packaging that screams mid-century, space age innovation. You'd probably be more surprised to learn that the invention of Pop-Tarts was actually inspired by dog food, but we're getting ahead of ourselves.

The story of Pop-Tart's origins begins in 1961 in Battle Creek, Michigan, where two food giants — Kellogg's and Post — were duking it out on the crowded breakfast food market. In the 1960s, Americans were becoming more and more busy and looking for convenient food options, and both Kellogg's and Post were hoping to fill this need. In a seemingly unrelated turn, Post released a new, shelf-stable dog food named Gaines-Burgers. The dog food was stored in a foil wrapping that allowed for unrefrigerated storage. Inspired by the dog food packaging, Post released a new, similarly wrapped pastry called Country Squares in 1964. However, they encountered setbacks while trying to bring the product to a national market. Later that same year, Kellogg's introduced a similar product, now called Pop-Tarts, which have become an American snack food staple.