13 Cocktails You Should Make With Cherry Soda
Cherry soda may not be the most popular flavor on store shelves, but for those in the know, it's a tasty pick. Just like other types of soda, it has a lot more to offer than just being drunk straight, too. In fact, it could be your new best friend when it comes time to whip up some delicious new cocktails. That is, of course, if you know which drinks to make and how best to use the soda. If that has you scratching your head, don't worry. I've got you covered.
As a bartender for 10 years, I've had lots of time to experiment with how the flavors of a perfectly crafted cocktail come together. The most important thing to remember is that balance is key. However, veering away from classic recipes and incorporating new ingredients, like cherry soda, helps keep things interesting. So, whether you are a fan of dark red versions of the fizzy drink like Cheerwine or lighter-colored options such as 7-Up Cherry, many creative cocktail recipes await. I'll fill you in on a few, and with any luck, you'll be mixing them up like a pro in no time.
1. Bourbon, bitters, sugar, and cherry soda
If you love bourbon, the first cocktail you should make featuring cherry soda is none other than a play on the classic Old Fashioned. This may sound fancy to an amateur home bartender, but in reality, it only requires four ingredients and a bit of muddling to get the job done. Plus, the results pay off by the bucketload regarding flavor.
To make a cherry old fashioned, start by muddling a bit of sugar, preferably demerara (the number one pick of bartenders everywhere), with a couple of dashes of Angostura bitters. Then, top it off with a hefty pour of bourbon (or rye whiskey), ice, a splash of cherry soda, and stir. While it calls for only a small splash of what could easily become our new favorite mixer, the cherry infusion still shines through in a mouth-wateringly delicious way. It also complements the sweet, oakiness of bourbon and the herbaceous taste of the bitters like a champ. Since cherry soda already has a good amount of sugar, just be sparing with the demerara. If you use too much, the drink can quickly become too saccharine, and as you'll remember, balance is everything.
If this cocktail still sounds a bit involved, you can also opt for a pre-made old fashioned mix – my favorite is from Bittermilk — paired with bourbon and a splash of cherry soda. Either way, you'll be in for a treat.
2. Gin, Crème de Violette, lemon juice, and cherry soda
Some people think the aviation martini is one of several overrated cocktails, and considering it dates back to the early 20th century, I won't hold it against them. I, for one, love an aviation when it is made just right, but that doesn't mean we can't improve on the classic recipe. So, without further ado, may I present Cherry Aviation. The addition of cherry soda takes it away from being a martini, but the flavors still come together in expert fashion — and besides, who doesn't love a good fizzy drink?
A classic aviation martini is made with gin, maraschino liqueur, Crème de Violette, and lemon juice. For our purposes, though, you can swap out the maraschino liqueur with cherry soda and still get the same layered taste that people have come to know and love. If you don't already know, the combination of ingredients results in a deliciously sweet, tart, citrusy, and floral drink that almost anyone can get behind. Even if you don't fancy yourself a gin drinker, the presence of so many other flavors could easily make you a fan of the spirit. In fact, the aviation is what made me consider myself a fan of gin. Regardless, if you want to maintain the classic aviation's eye-catching purplish-blue shade, I recommend choosing a light-colored cherry soda. Sorry, not sorry, Cheerwine, you are not the best fit for a cherry aviation.
3. Vanilla vodka and cherry soda
When a straightforward highball consisting of one spirit and a simple mixer is all you have in you to make (no judgment), vanilla vodka and cherry soda have your back. Sweet and layered with aromatics thanks to the vanilla, it gives you a lot of bang for your buck. I mean, we all know cherry and vanilla make a winning combo, right? Combining the two flavors in a cocktail with bubbles only makes them better.
Vanilla vodka and cherry soda may be quick and easy to make, but as a result, there isn't much room for imperfections to hide. Translation: Opting for premium products for both is your best bet. You don't have to break the bank, though. Something like Stoli Vanilla Vodka will more than suffice. Mix it into a glass with ice and cherry soda, and you'll have a refreshing drink that begs to be sipped poolside. It will also be approachable enough for new drinkers to enjoy. In fact, something tells me it will go down quickly for just about anyone.
4. Cherry soda, amaro, prosecco
In the world of bartending, there are many types of spritzes, but these days, the Aperol spritz is having a moment in the sun. You can find people happily sipping on them just about anywhere you go. Still, that doesn't mean you can't embellish the recipe to make something even more exciting. With this in mind, swapping out the club soda typically found in the drink for cherry soda is just what is needed to keep this undeniably popular cocktail ahead of the game.
Amaro, which directly translates to "bitter" in Italian (the land from which the spirit comes), but many also boast yummy citrus undertones. When combined with prosecco and cherry soda, you get a delightfully fizzy drink with a drool-worthy mix of sweet, bitter, and citrus flavors. In fact, if you think a classic Aperol spritz is a touch too bitter, cherry soda could be just the thing to make you reconsider your preferences. Plus, paired with a good prosecco, you also get a drying effect followed by a sweetness that can only be described as divine. Don't hesitate to switch out Aperol for another type of amaro, like Cynar or Montenegro, either. They all provide delicious results when paired with prosecco and cherry soda.
5. Cachaça and cherry soda
Cachaça is another fantastic spirit to reach for when a simple cherry soda highball is in order. Similar to rum, cachaça is made from sugarcane and comes to us from the Southern hemisphere — Brazil, to be exact. Even so, it has a distinct, funky, sweet taste that truly sets it apart from your average rum. Its unique flavor profile also makes it a shoo-in to pair with cherry soda.
When mixed together, cachaça and cherry soda form a simple yet tasty cocktail that's perfect for newbie drinkers and seasoned vets alike. The soda's saccharine flavors accentuate the spirit's inherent sweetness while balancing the underlying funky notes like no other. To take it a step further, you can also squeeze some fresh lime juice in for a touch of citrusy brightness. Even without it, though, cachaça and cherry soda are a tropical dream come true. It may even make you want to samba the night away. Ask me how I know.
6. Aged rum, triple sec, and cherry soda
If you are looking for another tropical-inspired cocktail to make with cherry soda, you're in luck because aged rum and triple sec also create a mean cocktail when mixed with the pop. There is no doubt that the pairing has fizzy Caribbean vibes for days, too. After all, spiced rum is nothing if not warming on the palate, and the infusion of fruit screams oceanside fun.
All by itself, triple sec complements cherry like a pro. The cherry and orange flavors come together wonderfully. Even so, triple sec won't do the heavy lifting, so adding some aged rum to the equation is just what the doctor ordered. Layered with notes of caramel, vanilla, spices, and oak, it's reminiscent of bourbon, but more complex. Some aged rums also have a light, grassy element that beautifully lifts the overall taste and mouthfeel. When paired with triple sec and cherry soda, you wind up with a drink that is full of nuance and perfectly balanced. Warm, spicy, citrusy, and sweet, it'll make you wish you were on a boat in seconds flat. Just be careful, though, because this drink packs a punch and, like other cocktails we've discussed, will go down lightning-fast. Yum!
7. Fernet Branca, Yellow Chartreuse, and cherry soda
For a deliciously herbaceous and complex cocktail that still packs a boozy punch, look no further than Fernet Branca, Yellow Chartreuse, and cherry soda. While the exact flavor is hard to pin down, believe me when I tell you that it is the kind of confused joy your palate has been seeking. Overflowing with sugar, spice, and everything nice, it brings together a world of flavors that you won't find anywhere else. Suffice it to say, pairing the two spirits with cherry soda is utterly unique in the best way possible.
Fernet Branca is another amaro, but unlike some of the more palatable options (like Aperol), it is more of an acquired taste. In fact, many people think the flavor is akin to a spicy cough drop. Yeah, you read that right. With this in mind, mixing it with other ingredients is the way to go, especially if you aren't a fan of menthol or spice on their own. Yellow Chartreuse, made with a secret recipe featuring 130 botanicals, is also deliciously complex. While it can be challenging to mix, somehow it comes together with Fernet Branca in a surprisingly yummy way. Then, you add cherry soda to the mix, and the drink develops a sweet, fruity flavor that ties the whole thing together. The next time you are in the mood for an adventurous cocktail that still boasts a bit of down-home flavor, Fernet Branca, Yellow Chartreuse, and cherry soda will wow you.
8. Mezcal, lime juice, grapefruit soda, and cherry soda
A classic paloma cocktail features tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda, but let's face it: It is kind of played out. Sure, it is tasty, but with a few tweaks, it only gets yummier. My suggestion? Swap out the tequila for mezcal, use half as much grapefruit soda, and supplement with cherry soda. With this trick, you still get some of the bright, citrusy tartness of the original recipe, but it also oozes with complex flavors that won't go unnoticed.
Using mezcal instead of tequila adds a deliciously smoky, earthy taste with lots of depth. If that's not instantly appealing to you — smoke can be a make-or-break element for many palates — tequila works as well, but don't knock it until you try it. It mixes with lime juice, grapefruit, and cherry like it was its job. As for pairing cherry and grapefruit sodas, they won't let you down, either. The combination creates the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Then, the fresh lime juice and the smokiness of the mezcal are the chef's, or in this case, the bartender's kiss.
9. Bourbon, lemon juice, and cherry soda
A bourbon or whiskey sour cocktail is nothing if not iconic. Smooth on the palate and bursting with bright, citrusy goodness, it's a darn near perfect drink as is. Even so, adding a little bit of cherry to the mix certainly won't hurt. When you use cherry soda to get the job done, you not only get the added flavor but also the bubbles, and fizzy drinks are always a winning choice.
To make this play on the classic bourbon sour, all you need is the namesake spirit, lemon juice (ideally fresh-squeezed), and cherry soda. You can also shake the lemon juice and bourbon with egg whites for a frothier mouthfeel, but given the addition of soda, it really isn't needed. Now that we have that settled, the lemon and cherry notes bolster the bourbon's inherent sweet, oaky flavors in spectacular fashion. Think sweet, tart, and boldly citrusy all at once. Delish. Seriously, I'm already drooling just thinking about it. Give one a try, and you may never look back.
10. Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and cherry soda
Everyone swoons for a classic margarita, one of the most popular drinks of all time. One of the reasons the cocktail is so beloved is that it takes to ingredient additions like a pro, so whether you like a spicy marg, a sweet one, or something with a tropical burst of flavor, the recipe is a fantastic place to start. I'm sure you can see where I'm going with this, but infusing a classic margarita with cherry soda is another show-stopping combination you have to try at least once.
Creating your own cherry soda margarita is simple. All you have to do is mix a shot of tequila with a bit of triple sec, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and cherry soda. Thanks to the pop's sweetness, you can forgo another sweetener, like simple syrup, as well. Bonus points if you also add a rim of salt or Tajín to the glass. For even more of a flavor bomb, you could also swap out tequila for a smoky mezcal — my favorite — but either way, this is one cocktail that will leave you wanting more.
11. Gin, Cointreau, Bénédictine, bitters, lime and pineapple juices, and cherry soda
Next up on our list of delectable cocktails to make with cherry soda is a remix of another classic, the Singapore Sling. Traditionally made with gin, Cointreau, Bénédictine, cherry liqueur, Angostura bitters, lime juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine, it sounds like a lot, because it is. Still, it's more than worth the effort. Plus, you can eliminate two of the ingredients, grenadine and cherry liqueur, by simply opting for cherry soda instead. It won't be quite as cherry-forward, but all of the same yummy flavors will still be front and center.
Thanks to the use of gin, Bénédictine, and Angostura bitters, this play on a Singapore sling provides lots of herbal, floral, and aromatic elements to instantly draw you in. The addition of orange-flavored Cointreau, lime juice, pineapple juice, and cherry soda also makes it a fruit explosion with tons of nuanced flavor. After all, that's a lot of different elements coming together in one glass. Somehow, they still manage to remain balanced, though. It is actually quite surprising, but it is true nonetheless. In addition, this drink is sure to appeal to both new and experienced cocktail drinkers, so you'd better practice before serving it to a group, because requests for a second are sure to follow.
12. Mezcal, lime juice, ginger beer, and cherry soda
Moscow mule lovers rejoice, because it is yet another drink that benefits from a little infusion of cherry soda. Personally, I prefer mine with mezcal, too, but vodka works just as well if you have not yet come to love the smoky flavor mezcal imparts. Even so, there's something about the way the smoke of mezcal combines with ginger, lime, and, in our case, cherry soda that is sure to leave your palate begging for more.
While there are many three-ingredient mezcal cocktails worthy of your attention — and yes, a Moscow mule is one of them — choosing to include just one more element, cherry soda, allows our tasty play on the classic recipe to punch well above its weight. The cherry soda tones down the spiciness of ginger beer while still allowing the lime and mezcal to play leading roles. It also adds a bit more sweetness to the mix, giving the finished product a wonderland of flavors that dance across your tongue with every sip. Talk about refreshing, too. Perfect for enjoying on a hot day yet still warm enough to do your soul good when it gets cold outside, it is the ideal drink for year-round consumption.
13. Amaretto and cherry soda
Last but not least on our list of cocktails you should make with cherry soda is another incredibly simple highball: Amaretto and cherry soda. Nutty and deliciously sweet, it hits all the hallmarks of a well-balanced drink while remaining incredibly simple to make. After all, you only need two ingredients, and no shaking or muddling is required.
I probably don't have to convince you that almonds — the main flavor of amaretto — and cherry go together, so I won't even bother. Still, adding even more sweetness, fizz, and, of course, booze to the equation takes the pairing to new heights. If you are looking for a cocktail that won't bowl you over with a high ABV, it has you covered there as well. The exact alcohol content varies by the specific type of amaretto you use, but for the most part, the spirit hovers around 21% ABV. With this in mind, an amaretto-and-cherry soda highball will give you a taste of adult boozy goodness that even a lightweight can savor. If you need a bit more punch, though, feel free to add a float of vodka. It is neutral enough to mix with the other components without straying too far from the nutty cherry flavor that makes this cocktail a real banger.