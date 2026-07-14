13 Cocktails You Should Make With Cherry Soda

Cherry soda may not be the most popular flavor on store shelves, but for those in the know, it's a tasty pick. Just like other types of soda, it has a lot more to offer than just being drunk straight, too. In fact, it could be your new best friend when it comes time to whip up some delicious new cocktails. That is, of course, if you know which drinks to make and how best to use the soda. If that has you scratching your head, don't worry. I've got you covered.

As a bartender for 10 years, I've had lots of time to experiment with how the flavors of a perfectly crafted cocktail come together. The most important thing to remember is that balance is key. However, veering away from classic recipes and incorporating new ingredients, like cherry soda, helps keep things interesting. So, whether you are a fan of dark red versions of the fizzy drink like Cheerwine or lighter-colored options such as 7-Up Cherry, many creative cocktail recipes await. I'll fill you in on a few, and with any luck, you'll be mixing them up like a pro in no time.