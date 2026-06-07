The Ultimate Guide To Mezcal: Everything To Know About The Smoky Spirit

For a long time, Mexico's spirit scene was dominated by tequila, and to some extent, it still is today. However, mezcal has been making major inroads as of late, exploding in popularity not just in Mexico, but around the world. Step into a trendy bar in London, New York City, or Toronto, and there's a good chance you'll find a few first-rate bottles of mezcal behind the bar. Yet despite its rising fame, mezcal is still misunderstood by many. Some think of it as simply a smoky relative of tequila, but it's so much more than that.

The first time I tried mezcal was shortly after I moved to Mexico five years ago, and I was instantly struck by how complex the spirit was. As I branched out to different bottles and styles, I quickly realized there is no such thing as a typical mezcal. Some are bright and citrusy, others earthy and vegetal. Some offer hints of smoke, while others are barely smoky at all. That diversity is part of what makes mezcal so intriguing, but it can also be intimidating for newcomers.

To get a deeper understanding of what makes mezcal so special, I reached out to three mezcal producers who are making some truly exceptional spirits. I asked them to share their insights on everything from agave varieties and production methods to sustainability and even food pairings. If you're new to mezcal or just want to expand your knowledge, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about this unique spirit.