What's The Difference Between Cachaça And Rum?

Rum is one of the most well-known and widely consumed liquors around. Whether you want to sip on a tart daiquiri or a tropical hurricane, or even if you want a sophisticated spirit-forward cocktail, there's a rum out there that's fit for the occasion. Its variability and approachability has made rum a beloved spirit among novices and enthusiasts alike, and there's little doubt that you're quite familiar with rum if you're a liquor connoisseur. But how familiar are you with Brazil's distilled pride and joy, cachaça? Some may say that it's an alternative for rum and that they can be swapped interchangeably, but those people would be far from correct. Cachaça and rum certainly have similarities -– but don't be mistaken, they're both two totally distinct spirits. So, what is the difference exactly, and just how different are they?

Most misconceptions around cachaça and rum revolve around the fact that both South American-made liquors are produced from sugar of some kind and can look quite similar. However, that's about where their likenesses end. The simple difference is that though both spirits are made from a sugar product, cachaça is distilled from fresh cane juice, while rum is made from distilled sugarcane of whatever variety (hence the vast variability of the liquor). So, while you could technically argue that cachaça can be considered a type of rum, that would be an injustice to the history and cultural importance of cachaça in Brazil, not to mention the flavor differences.