3-Ingredient Mezcal Cocktails Anyone Can Make

Mezcal is an agave-based spirit from Mexico, just like tequila. However, other than that, tequila and mezcal are worlds apart. They are both layered with nuanced flavors, but with mezcal, the most prominent one is smoke. While mezcal is an intriguing and downright delicious spirit, it also has the potential to make anyone new to it a little intimidated, especially when it comes to how best to enjoy it.

Should you drink it straight or mix it into a cocktail? As it turns out, both. Mezcal is perfect for sipping, but it also makes a mean cocktail — and you don't have to get fancy with it. In fact, there are a handful of delicious, easy-to-make mezcal drinks that only call for three ingredients. And, yes, that includes the spirit itself.

As a bartender for 10 years and someone with a personal infatuation with mezcal, I've made and enjoyed my fair share of cocktails that include it. If my time mixing up drinks has taught me anything, it's that some of the best beverages are the simplest to make. They don't have to be elaborate to taste outstanding, and thanks to mezcal's bold flavor profile, it's a great liquor to show you why. So, if you're ready to dive headfirst into the world of mezcal and make some simple, yet super tasty three-ingredient cocktails, look no further.