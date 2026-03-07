Avoid Ordering These 10 Overrated Cocktails, Order These Instead

The time you've been dreaming of all day arrives ... You saddle up to the bar, and you don't know what to order. It happens all of the time, so you just rattle off the first thing that comes to mind to the bartender. However, for many of us, our instincts lean toward a drink that's highly overrated. Maybe it's because we don't know that much about cocktails, or maybe it's because we've heard them ordered by others many times in the past. Either way, branching out from the norm will serve you well. I should know. I was a bartender for 10 years, and, as it turns out, plenty of people simply don't know what they like to drink. Or, worse yet, they have preconceived notions about spirits that lead them astray. Annoying, I know. Still, I've got your back.

Regardless of why many people order overrated cocktails, they don't have to be on the menu. Sure, they aren't awful — why would they be so popular? — but with all of the endless options, why stick to the same, dare I say, boring stuff? In fact, many cocktails offer similar flavor profiles and come together to make a much more cohesive, nuanced drink that you're bound to love even more. So, if you're looking to leave overrated drinks behind you and find a new cocktail that's sure to hit the spot, stick with me. You'll be ordering like a pro in no time at all.