Avoid Ordering These 10 Overrated Cocktails, Order These Instead
The time you've been dreaming of all day arrives ... You saddle up to the bar, and you don't know what to order. It happens all of the time, so you just rattle off the first thing that comes to mind to the bartender. However, for many of us, our instincts lean toward a drink that's highly overrated. Maybe it's because we don't know that much about cocktails, or maybe it's because we've heard them ordered by others many times in the past. Either way, branching out from the norm will serve you well. I should know. I was a bartender for 10 years, and, as it turns out, plenty of people simply don't know what they like to drink. Or, worse yet, they have preconceived notions about spirits that lead them astray. Annoying, I know. Still, I've got your back.
Regardless of why many people order overrated cocktails, they don't have to be on the menu. Sure, they aren't awful — why would they be so popular? — but with all of the endless options, why stick to the same, dare I say, boring stuff? In fact, many cocktails offer similar flavor profiles and come together to make a much more cohesive, nuanced drink that you're bound to love even more. So, if you're looking to leave overrated drinks behind you and find a new cocktail that's sure to hit the spot, stick with me. You'll be ordering like a pro in no time at all.
1. Instead of ordering an old fashioned, order a Sazerac
The old fashioned is far from a new drink. Actually, it's a classic. Still, it seems to be having somewhat of a resurgence in popularity right now. I mean, there are a slew of pre-made old fashioned mixes that are downright tasty. Even so, it's a cocktail that many find to be overrated. The newer old fashioned recipe has muddled orange and cherry, which easily overpowers a good bourbon. The classic recipe, which lacks muddled fruit, is much better balanced and lets the booze do more of the talking, but it is still excessively sweet for many drinkers. You may disagree, but that doesn't mean you have to stick to that one drink. Instead, I recommend branching out with a Sazerac, even if it's just occasionally.
I don't care who you are — a well-made Sazerac is deliciously unique. Made with rye whiskey, bitters (preferably Peychaud's), sugar, and an absinthe rinse, it serves many of the same flavors found in an old fashioned but with way more style. The absinthe rinse adds a layer of complexity that won't go unnoticed. The rye whiskey, as opposed to bourbon, also leads to a spicier finish. If absinthe is not your thing, I get it. Licorice isn't for everyone. But don't knock it until you try it because a Sazerac is nothing if not deliciously balanced. After that, if you aren't sold, I recommend ordering your next old fashioned with mezcal for a smoky twist.
2. Instead of ordering a cosmopolitan, order a French 75
For many of us, just the mention of a cosmopolitan makes us immediately think of "Sex and the City." I mean, how could it not? Still, there's no denying the drink recipe is dated. Even if you achieve the perfect pink color in your next cosmopolitan, something that can be pretty tricky to accomplish, it's time to level up and leave the overrated craze behind us. Heck, even Carrie and the girls have moved on. With that in mind, the next time you contemplate ordering one, do yourself a favor and go for a French 75 instead.
The French 75 is a classic cocktail that never goes out of style. Made with gin (or sometimes cognac), simple syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine, it boasts the same sweet-tart factor and citrus found in a cosmopolitan, but it also has bubbles. Hooray! I know at face value it sounds like a French 75 would be miles away from a cosmopolitan, but it will actually hit many of the same marks on your palate. Oh yeah, it comes in a champagne flute, so you don't have to skip the "fancy" stemmed glassware, either. Give one a try, and you may never look back again. Even if gin isn't your thing, a French 75 is so deliciously balanced and flavorful that it can make a gin-drinker out of just about anyone. Ask me how I know.
3. Instead of ordering an espresso martini, order a carajillo
The espresso martini is undeniably having a moment in the sun right now. As with the old fashioned, you can buy premade versions of an espresso martini that really hit the spot. Even so, a lot of bars simply dial in their recipes, leading to an unbalanced cocktail that needs some serious help in the flavor department. I mean, some establishments don't even use espresso in them. And why do some recipes have a ton of cream? Ugh. As a result, I have found it's only worth ordering an espresso martini in a place that really takes them seriously and pays close attention to the finer details. For a safer drink order, I recommend you go for a carajillo — the coffee cocktail that easily gives the espresso martini a run for its money.
A carajillo doesn't sound like much when you glance at the ingredients — it only contains espresso and Licor 43 — but one taste will have you singing its praises. Licor 43 is slightly sweet, citrusy, and botanical, three things that pair beautifully with espresso. As a result, a carajillo offers more flavor and better complexity than a classic espresso martini. Of course, you won't be able to order one everywhere you go because many bars don't carry Licor 43 or even espresso, for that matter, but whipping one up at home couldn't be simpler. Plus, you can serve it warm, chilled, or over ice. Winning!
4. Instead of ordering a manhattan, order a vieux carre
The manhattan cocktail is a standard, classic drink loved by many, and it's far from awful. Still, I find it to be pretty basic, all things considered. After all, a manhattan only contains sweet vermouth, whiskey (often rye), and sometimes a dash of bitters. There's a cherry garnish, too, but if it's a maraschino, forget about it. Yuck. Besides, how many manhattans can one person have over a lifetime anyway? Personally, I've reached my fill. If you feel the same, or even if you don't, I strongly recommend giving a vieux carre a try. It offers drinkers many of the same flavors but also comes with a boost in complexity. Nice!
So, what is in a vieux carre? Well, it contains whiskey (typically rye), sweet vermouth, cognac, Bénédictine, and bitters — Peychaud's and Angostura, to be exact. While all of the ingredients found in a manhattan are present, the added Bénédictine, cognac, and two types of bitters give the final product a world of added flavors that many drinkers can't get enough of. Plus, it's wildly popular in New Orleans, and we all know that city has the party and cocktail game on lock. So, take a note from NOLA, leave manhattan behind for the more nuanced vieux carre, and you'll be glad you did. I know I'll never go for a manhattan again if the vieux carre is also an option. I dare you to disagree.
5. Instead of ordering a classic Moscow mule, order it with another type of booze
The Moscow mule is a classic Prohibition cocktail instantly recognizable by the copper mug it is served in. The mug isn't why it's so popular, though. Actually, I'll be the first to admit that it is a balanced, delicious drink by any standards. It's made with ginger beer, which has flavor to boot, fresh lime juice, and vodka, so what's not to love? However, when made with another type of booze, it only gets tastier. After all, vodka is kind of plain when it comes to flavor, so it easily gets lost among the bold tastes associated with ginger beer and lime. The same can't be said for other spirits, though.
My favorite mule is a Mexican mule made with tequila because the spirit's inherent grassy, citrusy notes complement ginger beer and lime like no other. Still, that's not where the fun stops with the iconic drink. A mule can also be made with Irish whiskey or bourbon, often referred to as an Irish or Kentucky mule. A dark and stormy is essentially the same drink made with dark rum as well. No matter what type of booze you prefer, they all add more nuance and flavor than vodka — no surprises there. So, the next time a mule is calling, ditch the one-dimensional vodka and go for something with a bit more pizzazz. Your taste buds will thank you.
6. Instead of ordering an aviation, order a last word
The aviation cocktail is a beautiful purple-blue martini with lots of tart, floral flavors backing up the eye-catching appearance. When done right, it's super tasty, but getting it correct isn't so straightforward. Additionally, it can easily develop a medicinal taste that's a complete turnoff for many people. Regardless, if you are an aviation lover, you are pretty much guaranteed to swoon for a last word as well. Admittedly, it's one of my all-time favorite cocktails, so I'm a bit partial, but I've never made one for someone who didn't fall head over heels for it after a single sip.
The last word martini is another classic Prohibition cocktail, but unlike the aviation, it doesn't get nearly as much attention. This is likely because people are a bit hesitant when it comes to Chartreuse. It's 110 proof, so it's nothing if not potent, and it's basically impossible to describe the flavor profile. After all, it has a secret recipe, and all we truly know is that it contains 130 different herbs, flowers, and plants. Um, what? Yup, you read that right, and it's a force to be reckoned with in the mixology world. It's also what makes a last word cocktail so darn yummy. In addition to green Chartreuse, a last word contains gin, maraschino liqueur, and fresh lime juice. When combined, you get a drool-worthy cocktail that still has the sweet and tart flavors of an aviation, but without the medicinal aftertaste. Perfect!
7. Instead of ordering a mimosa, order an Aperol spritz
I hate to disparage mimosas, so I'll make this quick. After all, bottomless mimosas at brunch hold a special place in my heart. However, they are not the cocktail to order when you want something balanced or complex. They are a one-trick pony at best. To top it all off, many bars use super low-quality orange juice that simply doesn't cut it in a cocktail that's trying to achieve premium heights. There are many exceptions to that, but for my money, I'd much rather go for an Aperol spritz instead. It boasts tons of unique flavors, and it is significantly more refreshing.
There are many variations on the recipe, but a classic Aperol spritz is made with Aperol (duh — it's in the name), sparkling wine, soda water, and a slice of orange. As a result, it isn't nearly as heavy or one-dimensional as a plain old mimosa. It still has bubbles and the slightest hint of orange, but also gets a fun, bitter-tart edge thanks to the Aperol. Additionally, the soda water turns the effervescence up to the max. As if that weren't enough reasons to get behind the cocktail swap, an Aperol spritz sure does look way cooler than a mimosa. It's layered with colors, and it typically comes in a large wine glass, not a puny little champagne flute. Enough said.
8. Instead of ordering a mojito, order a classic daiquiri or gimlet
Mojitos are tasty on a hot summer day, but they have a lot of moving parts, and when you get just one of them wrong, the recipe doesn't hit the spot as it should. Even when made correctly, they can turn out far too sweet for many people. Then there is the mint. It has to be super fresh to make a tasty cocktail — that's why I recommend going for a gimlet or daiquiri instead. They are both boozy drinks with lots of fresh lime and a touch of sweetness, but they don't bowl you over with mint or an abundance of soda water.
A classic daiquiri is made with white rum, fresh lime juice, and a bit of sugar. A gimlet is essentially the same thing, but it swaps out rum for gin. These recipes may sound simple compared to a mojito because they are, but their simplicity is what makes them so delicious. Plus, a top-notch rum or gin gives either recipe a serious upgrade. Both spirits come in a world of flavors, after all, and pairing them with a simpler recipe gives them some much-needed room to shine. So, if you prefer a quality rum or gin, and not just a cheap filler, gimlets and daiquiris are the way to go. No doubt about it.
9. Instead of ordering a negroni, order a boulevardier
If you love Campari, the negroni cocktail is a true delight. It's made with gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari (in equal parts), so it is sweet, bitter, herbal, and deliciously balanced — no arguments from me on that. However, the classic negroni can be a touch overrated, at least in my experience. You see it everywhere, and that's fine and all, but expanding your repertoire is a must if Campari is your jam. That's why one of my favorite cocktails to recommend to people who enjoy a negroni is a boulevardier.
The boulevardier is eerily similar to a negroni except it swaps out the gin for bourbon or rye whiskey. Instead of the ingredients coming in equal parts, like with the negroni, the boulevardier also calls for more bourbon. The result is a sweet, bitter drink with a much warmer feel and taste. It also has a nice spiciness when made with rye whiskey. Yes, please!
The two cocktails even look the same thanks to the orange peel that's used as a garnish. The only real difference comes in the flavor, and that's what's most important, right? Right. So, if you fancy yourself a Campari fiend and maybe are over gin at the moment, the boulevardier is your friend. Heck, it might even replace the negroni for good. I know that's how the story unfolded for me.
10. Instead of ordering a Long Island iced tea, just order a shot and move on
Last but certainly not least on my list of overrated drinks to order is a Long Island iced tea. Let me be honest: Not only is it overrated, but it is an abomination. When it comes to well-balanced drinks with nuanced flavor, it isn't even in the same galaxy. It's sickeningly sweet, and I'd even go so far as to say it is downright gross, so just get a shot instead. Plus, ordering one is a huge red flag for many bartenders, myself included. This won't be a surprise for most people, but the Long Island iced tea is one of the strongest cocktails you can order. It basically serves one purpose: To get people wasted, fast, hence its popularity among college kids.
The Long Island iced tea recipe features four types of alcohol — vodka, rum, bourbon, tequila, and triple sec — sweet and sour mix or maybe lemonade, and a splash of cola. Translation: It may pack a punch, but it's a total mess, and it's a recipe for a hangover. The solution? Order a shot of something strong and move on to a drink that actually tastes good. Not only will this allow you to get a decent cocktail, but it may just save you from regretting your decisions the morning after. Seriously, even a shot of Rumplemintz is better than a Long Island iced tea, and that's saying something because it's far from a quality spirit as well.