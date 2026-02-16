8 Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixes, Ranked
A carefully crafted old fashioned cocktail has enough flavor and nuance to bring anyone to the dark side, brown liquor, and all. If you don't have any experience bartending, though, it isn't the easiest drink to whip up. Making a classic old fashioned requires quite a few ingredients — sugar, bitters, bourbon, and citrus for a garnish — plus there's all the stirring and measuring. The newer old fashioned recipe also requires muddling an orange slice with a cherry and soda water. So yeah, if you don't think you're up for the task or simply want a shortcut that won't leave you with a bad taste in your mouth, don't worry. That's when pre-made old fashioned mixes come in to save the day.
Ready to mix with your bourbon of choice, pre-made old fashioned syrups get you a taste of the good stuff with a simple pour and stir. Well, some of them. Others fall pretty flat. I should know. I just put eight different old fashioned mixes to the test, and they didn't all live up to expectations. I ranked them based on taste, perceived quality, and price, so you can skip over the duds and go straight for the best. More on my ranking methodology can be found at the end, but for now, let's find out which old fashioned mixes are worth your money and which ones lost the race.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
8. Master of Mixes Handcrafted Old Fashioned Mixer
Coming in dead last in my ranking is the Master of Mixes Handcrafted Old Fashioned Mixer. Honestly, I could tell just by looking at it that it wasn't going to outperform the majority of its competition. I know you shouldn't judge a bottle by its label, but this mixer comes in a large one-liter plastic bottle for cryin' out loud. For context, the rest come in glass jars and bottles, and they are much smaller. Despite its size, the Master of Mixes Handcrafted Old Fashioned Mixer is also one of the cheapest of the bunch ($4.99), by far the least expensive if you account for volume. Plus, it was a bright shade of red; none of the other mixes were. So yeah, it wasn't looking good from the start.
Unfortunately, once I got a taste of this old fashioned mixer, all of my suspicions were confirmed. It was extra sweet and syrupy, and not in a good way, either. Actually, it coated my tongue in a way I found very unappealing. Like, yuck. All of the elements found in a newer old fashioned recipe were there, but compared to the mixes coming up, this one was pretty one-dimensional. I hated it, but college kids rejoice, because considering how cheap and sweet it was, it just might make lifelong whiskey fans of you. Everyone else should do themselves a favor and steer clear, though. Seriously, I could taste the impending hangover with every sip.
7. Stirrings Simple Old Fashioned Cocktail Mix
Next up is Stirrings Simple Old Fashioned Cocktail Mix, and you know what? It wasn't that great, either. It's miles ahead of the mix in last place regarding flavor and perceived quality, but considering how abysmal that one was, that's not saying too much. Would I turn my nose up at it in a public setting? Nope, but I'm hiding behind my computer screen right now, so I'm not holding back, LOL.
Stirrings Simple Old Fashioned Cocktail Mix comes in a 25.4-ounce bottle, and it only cost me $6.99, so it's got that going for it. However, you need more mix per drink to get the job done — it only makes about 13 cocktails. Regardless of price and size, the flavor was far from ideal in my book. Yes, it did, in fact, make a cocktail that tasted like an old fashioned. However, similarly to the mix in last place, it was excessively sweet, and it bordered on syrupy. At first sip, I was pretty turned off. However, after a few more tastes, I started to pick up on an orange element hiding underneath that I enjoyed. That wasn't enough to save it, though.
If I were more of a sweet drink person, Stirrings may have ranked higher, but alas, I am not, so this is where it lands. It would be great for a beginner whiskey drinker, but I want more nuance and complexity, something I found in the brands yet to come.
6. Pappy & Company Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer
This is where my ranking takes a major turn for the better. Like, the kind of massive redirection that had Bugs Bunny saying, "I knew I should have taken that left turn at Albuquerque" (via YouTube). You get the gist: The two previous picks are peasants in the face of everything to come, and that includes Pappy & Company's Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer. It blew the lower-ranking mixes away regarding quality and flavor, and it can hold its own against the strongest of competitors.
An 8.5-ounce bottle of Pappy & Company old fashioned mix costs about $25, maybe a bit more depending on where you shop, so it's the priciest bottle of the bunch. Considering it's aged in Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels — yup, the same company that makes the most expensive bourbon on the planet — and it's a family offshoot of the infamous brand, this isn't too surprising. Still, it's worth it.
With each sip of my Pappy & Company old fashioned, I detected lots of palate-pleasing flavor. It was sweet, balanced, and delightfully complex, just like it should be. If I had to make one critique, it would be that it was a touch too syrupy, and yes, I measured the ingredients. Even so, this mix makes a tasty old fashioned that any lover of the drink could get behind. That doesn't mean we can't do better, though. There are the five upcoming brands that have it beat.
5. Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup
Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup is a quality product by any standards, making it more than worthy of a fifth-place spot on my list. I may disagree with the label that describes it as "the finest way to enjoy an authentic old fashioned," but it makes a tasty drink all the same.
After mixing up my Woodford Reserve old fashioned cocktail, the first thing I noticed was a pleasing aroma wafting from my glass. Even before tasting, I could detect hints of orange and cherry, so it was off to a great start. Then, once I got a taste, I was thoroughly impressed. It offered a complex flavor with a bit of a kick, almost reminiscent of a cinnamon whiskey. I also tasted some citrus and oak — yum! However, the most prominent lingering flavor was an abundance of sweetness. Sadly, it was just too saccharine for my preferences. If you like extra sweets, though, watch out because you're going to love it.
Woodford Reserve's cocktail mix also comes at a fantastic price of $17.99, though prices may vary where you live. It only calls for a 1:5 ratio of syrup to bourbon, too, so it'll go a lot further than the small 16-ounce bottle would lead you to believe. Even so, its overly sweet flavor knocked it back a couple of spots. It's all around a better pick than everything that came before, but the upcoming mixes had it beat regarding flavor (even if it wasn't by much).
4. Strongwater Classic Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup
My fourth-place spot goes to Strongwater's Classic Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup, and just like its predecessor, Pappy & Company, it really hit the old fashioned nail on the head regarding classic flavors and premium quality. Even so, it was on the pricier side — about $24, maybe a bit more depending on where you shop, for an 8-ounce bottle — and that alone set it back a couple of spots. If price is no concern for your next old fashioned mix, though, Strongwater makes an outstanding pick.
Made with filtered Rocky Mountain water, demerara sugar, and all the spices you want in an old fashioned, Strongwater's pre-made syrup mix is nothing if not tasty. It has all the classic elements you could want from the drink, like layers of citrus and spice backed up by a balanced sweetness. Actually, it almost tasted like an old fashioned a mixologist would make. Nicely done, Strongwater. I would have liked it to be a touch less sweet and a bit more affordable, but I'm picky. FYI: It is okay if you are as well. Just saying.
Even with all that praise, Strongwater's old fashioned cocktail syrup is still super priced. The bottle makes 32 cocktails, though, so you be the judge of what you're willing to pay. It's definitely a major competitor, but I was drawn to the value and creativity of the brands that clinched a top-three spot even more.
3. Barsmith Orange Bitters Old Fashioned Mix
The award for third place goes to Barsmith Orange Bitters Old Fashioned Mix. Not only does it come at a freaking fantastic price — I paid $4.99 for a 12.7-ounce bottle — but it packs lots of flavor and offers drinkers something unique. What is it? The extra orange bitters outlined in the name, of course. Some bartenders say that going overboard on ingredients is one of the common mistakes to avoid when crafting an old fashioned, but this is one case where that simply isn't true.
After a single sip of my Barsmith Orange Bitters old fashioned, I knew it was going to go far in my ranking. I instantly fell for the boldness of both the bitters and the enhanced orange flavor. They gave the typical old fashioned recipe an added layer of depth and complexity that's hard to overlook. It was also delightfully sweet and refreshing, just like the label said it would be. My favorite part was the bold citrus aftertaste, which, in the end, kept me coming back for more. The lingering flavor on my lips wasn't too shabby, either.
Barsmith Orange Bitters Old Fashioned Mix may not be a traditional pick, but it is super tasty all the same. For the price, it's also hard to beat. Still, two mixes managed to do just that, beating it regarding flavor and overall quality. Spoiler alert: One of them is also from the same brand.
2. Barsmith Hot Honey Old Fashioned Mix
Barsmith Hot Honey Old Fashioned Mix is coming in hot (pun intended) in my second-place spot. At first taste, I exclaimed to myself, "Oh man, now we're talking!" I mean, I thought I liked the brand's orange bitters recipe (in third place) a ton, and I still do, but this one was seriously next level. It had all the classic elements a lady like me could want, plus some added edge from the use of hot honey. There are so many delicious ways to use hot honey, but I never thought about putting it in an old fashioned. Suffice it to say, I sure am glad Barsmith did.
A 12.7-ounce bottle of Barsmith Hot Honey Old Fashioned Mix cost me $4.99, so it's priced just right. Still, I liked it so much I would easily pay triple for it. Don't tell the company, but I really would. As for flavor, it featured a smooth sweetness backed by an exciting, subtle layer of heat. Admittedly, the spice level built the more I drank, but I revel in spicy drinks, so I was more than pleased. Regardless, it is delish, and the complexity is on point.
The only two reasons Barsmith Hot Honey Old Fashioned Mix didn't claim the No. 1 spot in my ranking are that it didn't taste like it was super premium (first place did), and it could lack some mass appeal due to the heat. Still, it is a force to be reckoned with.
1. Bittermilk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer
Without further ado ... the winner of my old fashioned syrup taste-testing adventure is Bittermilk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer! It boasts all the classic flavors an old fashioned aficionada could want, and it does it with style. Of course, it oozes premium quality as well, and it does it all at a reasonable price, $14.99 for an 8.5-ounce bottle, to be exact. Hooray!
After mixing up my Bittermilk Bourbon Barrel-Aged old fashioned, I immediately went in for a taste. What I detected was undeniably the best mix of the bunch. It was sweet and spicy (not hot) and had lots of bitters. Yum! The flavors progressed with each sip until they were dancing across my tongue and consuming my entire palate by the end. And I, for one, was there for it. It was also significantly more nuanced than many of the lower-ranking picks, and the bourbon barrel-aging, which imbues flavor from charred oak barrels, didn't go unnoticed, either. It was fairly similar to Strongwater regarding classic taste, but this one comes at a much better price, so it had Strongwater beat fair and square.
In the end, Bittermilk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer put up an excellent showing all around. For the price, it really took the crown, particularly if you are looking for a classic mix to keep on hand. It isn't unique, like the second- and third-place mixes, but it's a top-notch traditional pick that's sure to win your heart, just like it did mine.
Methodology
To ensure I gave each of the eight old fashioned mixers in this ranking a fair shake, I made sure to follow the directions on the bottles to a T. That meant measuring and mixing with precision. Heck, I even used the same amount of ice in each cocktail — two large cubes, in case you're curious. I also used Jim Beam Bourbon in each recipe because it is a classic, affordable pick, and I didn't think it would overpower the mixes. I'm not a total pro, but I do have about 10 years of bartending experience, so I'm not a novice, either. After each drink was prepared, I immediately started tasting so as not to let dilution gum up the works.
After savoring each old fashioned with a mixer, I ranked them based on taste, perceived quality, and price. Unfortunately for some, price set a couple of picks back — I'm looking at you, Strongwater and Pappy & Company — but overall, flavor and quality reigned supreme. Translation: The tastiest, spiciest, most citrus-y, balanced mixes came out on top. My recommendation? Stick to anything in the top five, and you'll be setting yourself up for one mean old fashioned. Yum! In fact, I plan on trying all five of them by swapping in tequila and mezcal for a twist on the classic old fashioned as well. Something tells me they will excel with an agave-based spirit, too.