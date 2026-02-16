8 Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixes, Ranked

A carefully crafted old fashioned cocktail has enough flavor and nuance to bring anyone to the dark side, brown liquor, and all. If you don't have any experience bartending, though, it isn't the easiest drink to whip up. Making a classic old fashioned requires quite a few ingredients — sugar, bitters, bourbon, and citrus for a garnish — plus there's all the stirring and measuring. The newer old fashioned recipe also requires muddling an orange slice with a cherry and soda water. So yeah, if you don't think you're up for the task or simply want a shortcut that won't leave you with a bad taste in your mouth, don't worry. That's when pre-made old fashioned mixes come in to save the day.

Ready to mix with your bourbon of choice, pre-made old fashioned syrups get you a taste of the good stuff with a simple pour and stir. Well, some of them. Others fall pretty flat. I should know. I just put eight different old fashioned mixes to the test, and they didn't all live up to expectations. I ranked them based on taste, perceived quality, and price, so you can skip over the duds and go straight for the best. More on my ranking methodology can be found at the end, but for now, let's find out which old fashioned mixes are worth your money and which ones lost the race.

