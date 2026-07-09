The More Affordable Wagyu That Still Delivers Big Flavor And Tender Results

Wagyu beef is something of a luxury in the culinary world, and it typically has the price tag to prove it. But you don't have to break the bank just to enjoy high-quality meat for dinner. American wagyu comes to the rescue for a tender, delicious dinner without the imported Japanese wagyu prices.

Japanese wagyu is widely considered top of the line when it comes to beef, but it will cost you anywhere from $50 to $150 per pound, with the price sometimes going significantly higher, depending on factors like the retailer and the wagyu beef quality grade. It takes a long time to take Japanese wagyu meat from farm to market (approximately 30 months), and that, along with variables such as cut, source, and raising conditions, can drastically drive up the price. For example if it's Kobe versus regular wagyu, it will cost much more due to the special designation. That type of pricing isn't exactly realistic for most Americans for anything short of a very special occasion.

If you're leery about American wagyu being "fake wagyu," you can rest assured that there's nothing fake about it. It's just a little different — American wagyu cows come from breeding real Japanese wagyu cattle. They may be full-blooded (100% wagyu), purebred (93.75% wagyu or more), or crossbred (often with Angus), otherwise known as wagyu-influence or American wagyu certified. But it is still a type of wagyu that produces delicious, high-quality meat.