Wagyu Vs Kobe Beef: What's The Difference?

If you've found yourself faced with a choice between Wagyu and Kobe beef but don't really know the difference, you aren't alone. Are they the same? Which one is better? The two terms almost seem interchangeable, and in some sense, they are. But knowing there are actual differences between them can make ordering a steak in a restaurant or purchasing beef at the grocery store a much more enjoyable experience — and give you some serious foodie credibility.

A simple way to explain it is that all Kobe is Wagyu, but not all Wagyu is Kobe (just like all champagne is wine, but not all wine is champagne). But that is just a basic explanation. Wagyu and Kobe are both exquisite examples of beef from exceptional breeds of cattle that command high prices on menus and at grocery stores. However, Kobe beef takes everything Wagyu is known for and elevates it to a whole new level.