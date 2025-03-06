Wagyu Vs Kobe Beef: What's The Difference?
If you've found yourself faced with a choice between Wagyu and Kobe beef but don't really know the difference, you aren't alone. Are they the same? Which one is better? The two terms almost seem interchangeable, and in some sense, they are. But knowing there are actual differences between them can make ordering a steak in a restaurant or purchasing beef at the grocery store a much more enjoyable experience — and give you some serious foodie credibility.
A simple way to explain it is that all Kobe is Wagyu, but not all Wagyu is Kobe (just like all champagne is wine, but not all wine is champagne). But that is just a basic explanation. Wagyu and Kobe are both exquisite examples of beef from exceptional breeds of cattle that command high prices on menus and at grocery stores. However, Kobe beef takes everything Wagyu is known for and elevates it to a whole new level.
Wagyu beef sets the bar high
Simply translated, Wagyu means Japanese cattle ('Wa' for Japanese or Japanese-style and 'gyu' for cattle), so it's essentially any beef raised in Japan or in the Japanese style. There are four main breeds of Japanese cows: Black, Brown, Shorthorn, and Polled. The Japanese Black is the most predominant breed found across the country; it is known for the extensive marbling in its meat and delicious flavor. While Wagyu beef refers to cattle breeds native to Japan, these cows are often sold and bred outside of the country, most notably in America and Australia, making it possible to get Wagyu or Wagyu-style beef outside of Japan.
Wagyu cows are bred with care and attention, particularly when it comes to their diets. They are given special feeds created from grasses and straw and supplemented with corn, soybean, and sometimes even sake or beer. These carefully curated diets, combined with longer fattening times than other breeds of cows, result in the intricate marbling of fat that melts at a low temperature. This gives Wagyu a rich and creamy taste and high levels of nutritious Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids.
Kobe beef is top of the line
Kobe beef refers to a specific breed of cattle (Japanese cattle, or Wagyu, to be specific) known as Tajima-Gyu, which hails from the Hyōgo prefecture in Western Japan (where the capital city of Kobe lends its name to the beef). This strain of the Japanese Black breed is known for its richly marbled meat high in monounsaturated fats, resulting in the melt-in-your-mouth buttery texture and unparalleled rich flavor the meat is famous for.
In other words, Kobe is the pinnacle of the top of the line. It is considered the most marbled beef in the world, as well as the most expensive, with prices surpassing $200 per serving in high-end restaurants. But while Wagyu beef can come from other places, true Kobe beef must be bred, raised, and slaughtered in the Hyōgo prefecture. It must also meet exact standards. When it comes to marbling, it must be rated six or higher on a 12-point scale; it must rate four or higher on a 5-point quality scale, and the cow must not exceed 470 kg in weight. Because of these stringent criteria, very few cows qualify to be rated as Kobe beef — fewer than 4,000 head of cattle make the grade each year. This not only makes it hard to find on menus and in grocery stores but results in extremely high prices.