What Does An A5 Beef Grading Mean For Wagyu And Kobe Cuts?

Steak shouldn't be confusing. But if you've ever come across wagyu, known as Kobe beef when it's from the right part of Japan, you might have noticed the wagyu grading system and been understandably confused about what A5 means and whether its superiority is all just a marketing ploy — but it's (mostly) not.

The grading system was designed by the Japanese Meat Grading Association to describe the yield and quality of the meat. The letter grade uses letters A, B, or C to refer to the yield, or amount of usable meat on the cow, with A being the most usable meat. The number, which can range from 1 to 5 (5 being the best), is determined by things like fat marbling, fat standard, color, firmness, and texture. Combined, they determine the overall grade of the beef, with A5 being the absolute highest quality of an already high-quality meat. It's the crème de la crème of the steak world, which is why you want to cook wagyu carefully to avoid ruining it, especially given the hefty price tag.

The grade is a signal that it has a high concentration of intramuscular fat (marbling). In wagyu, that fat is high in monounsaturated fatty acids, which have a lower melting point, making the meat buttery and decadent. A5 wagyu is the pricey steak you find at a high-end steakhouse. It's even more expensive if it's real Kobe from Japan's Hyogo prefecture. Lower-graded wagyu may not deliver the same richness and flavor you'd get from A5, but if you manage to find it, it also probably won't have the same price tag.